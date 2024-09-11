Private Division and Wētā Workshop are presenting a Tales of the Shire showcase to celebrate Hobbit Day and promote their upcoming cozy game. Plus, as part of TwitchCon, Lord of the Rings enthusiasts have the chance to chat with the dev team in a Q+A session following the showcase.

We’re ridiculously excited for Tales of the Shire and can’t wait to find out more about this Hobbit-themed cozy game, so Private Division and Wētā Workshop’s showcase is the perfect opportunity to do so. The event is in celebration of Hobbit Day, a Lord of the Rings fan holiday that celebrates both Frodo and Bilbo Baggins’ birthdays.

During the showcase, the Wētā Workshop devs will take a deep dive into many of the game’s features, including fishing, cooking, foraging, and trading. The team has remained pretty tight-lipped about Tales of the Shire’s gameplay since its initial announcement, so we’re happy to get any small tidbits of information before launch.

When is the Tales of the Shire showcase?

Private Division and Wētā Workshop’s Tales of the Shire showcase goes live on September 22 at 10.30am PST (1.30pm EST / 6.30pm GMT). You can tune in yourself via YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and X. You can also catch the following developer Q+A as part of TwitchCon San Diego.

That's everything we know so far about the Tales of the Shire showcase for Hobbit Day.