Tap Incremental codes July 2026

Redeem all the new Tap Incremental codes in the Roblox game for free potions, tickets, and shards.

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Something Roblox always does well is a tap-related simulator. The current one we're obsessed with is also an incremental game, which means we've got the new Tap Incremental codes for you. Free tickets, potions, and shards are available to assist you.

Use the codes below for a nice boost in the game, and get more taps with every click, all for free.

Here are all the new Tap Incremental codes:

  • update3 - one stat potion
  • Enchantments - one shard
  • 1klikes - one rune luck potion
  • 250likes - one stat potion
  • FreeTickets - ten tickets
  • smalltickets - ten tickets
  • taptaptap - one stat potion
  • ultraluck - one rune luck potion

If you want to keep up with all the new Roblox codes, you can bookmark our page, which lists every current guide with the latest freebies.

thow to redeem tap incremental codes in the Roblox game

How do I redeem Tap Incremental codes?

Here's how to redeem codes in Tap Incremental on Roblox:

  • Launch Tap Incremental
  • Click the shopping basket icon on the left-hand side
  • Scroll to the bottom of the menu
  • Type or paste in a code one at a time
  • Hit 'Redeem'
  • Enjoy your free items!

Where can I get more Tap Incremental codes?

The only way to get more codes is to wait for the game's developer, Topchart, to release more. The previously released codes celebrate milestones for Tap Incremental, such as its debut, likes count, and any updates made to the game. It's likely that future codes will come out to commemorate the same. Keep this page bookmarked, and you can see new codes as soon as they drop!

Expired codes:

  • release

There you are - all of the new Tap Incremental codes and how to redeem them.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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