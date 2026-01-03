Are there any Tap Simulator codes?

If you’re looking to redeem some new Roblox Tap Simulator codes for free eggs, rebirths, and spins, you’re not alone.

Tap Simulator codes: A screenshot of Daz with their legendary pet and a PT shirt surrounded by cursors
Daz Skubich Avatar

Published:

Roblox 

As easy as the game is in principle, I sure would love some Tap Simulator codes to increase my pet collection and give me some useful boosts. Sure, the developer is pretty generous with spins and freebies, but I can't be the only one wanting more.

To give you more time for clicking, we've scoured the internet for Tap Simulator codes, how to redeem them, and any extra benefits that you can claim while we wait for the game to develop.

Are there any Tap Simulator codes?

There are currently no Tap Simulator codes. The game is still in early access, and the developer, Cursor Makers, wants feedback on the game, so be sure to request a codes system!

While we wait for some Tap Simulator codes, check out our list of all the other Roblox codes available in the best Roblox games on the platform.

Tap Simulator codes: A screenshot of the Discord server join screen with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Tap Simulator Discord server?

Yes, there is a Tap Simulator Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to take part in polls, trade with other players, and even join in with community game nights.

How do I redeem Tap Simulator codes?

There is no way to redeem codes in Tap Simulator. Hopefully, the developer will add a codes menu or station in the hub world soon to help you get more spins, rebirths, and eggs.

Tap Simulator codes: A screenshot of the shop showing the free pet redeem box with Pocket Tactics in it and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem the free Tap Simulator pet?

While there aren't any codes in Tap Simulator just yet, you can grab yourself a free legendary pet in just a few simple steps. All you need to do is:

  • Open Tap Simulator in Roblox
  • Make sure that you've joined the game's Discord server
  • Click on the shop and scroll to the bottom
  • Enter your Discord username and hit Verify
  • Enjoy your shiny new pet!

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Tap Simulator codes.

