Though the game follows one simple idea - tapping - you should take heed of the tips in this Tap Simulator guide, because strategy comes into play pretty soon. We give you advice on pets and rebirthing, tell you how to make use of those gems, and offer trading tips to help you make the best use of the feature.

If you need a hand deciding which pets you should aim for, a Tap Simulator tier list can help you out, and if you need a resupply of gems and luck potions, we have Tap Simulator codes.

Pets are key

If there's one thing you need to know about in the game, it's Tap Simulator's pets. These guys act as your tapping multiplier - so one single click could turn into 45. While eggs are easy to come by, it's much more difficult to get the pet that you want due to rarity levels. What's useful to know is that you can't keep pets across rebirths, so if you're having problems affording eggs, it might be time to rebirth, so you get a higher multiplier. That way, you can continue progression.

Additionally, there are a number of secret pets in the game, which have an unbelievably tiny drop rate - most players will never see them, but if you're determined enough, you can unlock great power very early on. For this, we recommend as many luck-boosting items as you can possibly get your hands on.

Rebirth at the right time

While it's tempting to either hit rebirth as soon as you can or swing the opposite way and just power through, rebirths are there for a reason: to help you out when things get tough. Don't waste rebirths when you're cruising through the game, or you'll run into a wall later down the line. Before you rebirth, make sure that you've reached the latest egg tier and have saved gems (more on that later).

After your rebirth, get back to where you started quickly by using your gems to gain a double boost and rush through the early game.

Gems are your friends

Gems are super useful tools in Tap Simulator. The main reason they're so valuable is that they provide a buff that you can spend to double your tap output for a short period of time. This is handy when you've reached a period of slow progression. You can also use gems to buy powerful luck boosts and eggs. Our top tip for gems is to make sure you're not wasting them on small things, so that when you need power later on, you have something readily available.

Trading is valuable - but don't get scammed

While trading pets can be a great tool for collectionists and can net you upgrades if you play your cards right, it's easy to get scammed. We advise using this trade calculator to check that you're getting a fair - or more than fair - deal. If it sounds too good to be true, it just might be, so check the calculator every time you do any trade of any kind, and be aware of people who claim to know the developer.