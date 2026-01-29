Tap Simulator pets guide

If you want to get good, Tap Simulator pets are super useful companions as you go through the game, thanks to the multipliers they offer you. Once you roll a great pet, you don't have to worry about unlocking the next world, because your new friend will take care of it for you. But how? Well, this guide goes into the sources of each pet, what you can level them to, and their multipliers.

Not sure what pet to roll? We have a Tap Simulator tier list you can check out once you have all the intel. If you need help with luck, which for the secret pets is guaranteed, you can grab some Tap Simulator codes for luck potions and other currency.

All common Tap Simulator pets

Below are all the common rarity Tap Simulator pets, all of which have a maximum level of 50. As they're common, these pets are often rolled in their respective Tap Simulator eggs, so you're likely going to be pretty familiar with these ones.

Pet Base multiplier Egg source Ash dog 10k Magma Boar 25 Safari Bunny Three Basic Camel 190 Cactus Cat Two Basic Chicken Eight Acorn Dog Two Basic Dune Dog 125 Cactus Fire Ninja 5k Elemental Frog 320 Jungle Goat 27 Safari Hamster Six Acorn Holy Squirrel 850 Heaven Monkey 370 Jungle Moose 50 Snowman Mouse Seven Acorn Mummy 140 Cactus Ninja Pup 2.2k Sakura Spider 420 Jungle

All rare Tap Simulator pets

Here are all the rare pets, which also have a maximum level of 50. Rarer pets are typically slightly harder to roll for, but are still easy to get after a couple of spins.

Pet Base multiplier Egg source Bear Four Basic Bone Bull 11.8k Magma Doggy 12 Acorn Elephant 30 Safari Ember Inkling 12.7k Magma Gorilla 470 Jungle Halo Chicken 900 Heaven Karate Lynx 2.3k Sakura Lion 33 Safari Mammoth 60 Snowman Monkey Warrior 5.9k Elemental Mummified Wyvern 240 Cactus Panther Six Basic Phoenix 1k Heaven Sakura Nymph 2.6k Sakura Sensei Panda 5.3k Elemental Sheep Ten Acorn Snowman 70 Snowman Yeti 85 Snowman

All epic Tap Simulator pets

All the epic Tap Simulator pets also have a maximum level of 50. In order to reliably roll epic or higher rarities, you'll probably need to grab some luck potions.

Pet Base multiplier Egg source Bear Bender 6.5k Elemental Bone Cat 16k Magma Bonsai Monster 2.9k Sakura Jungle Hydra 730 Jungle Lynx 40 Safari Magmawrath 14k Magma Ninja Demon 3.3k Sakura Owl 17 Acorn Panda 560 Jungle Sphinx 300 Cactus Tri-Phoenix 1.1k Heaven Tri-Yeti 100 Snowman

All mythical Tap Simulator pets

Mythical pets, and any of higher rarity, are slightly different, as their max level is always 75. As before, we recommend getting your hands on some luck potions to secure a mythical pet - otherwise, you're going to have a hard time.

Pet Base multiplier Egg source Archangel 2.5k Heaven Frost Golem 250 Snowman King Emblazed 35k Magma Sakura Queen 8k Sakura Samureye 13k Elemental Serpent God 760 Cactus Treant 3k Jungle

All legendary Tap Simulator pets

Legendary pets, like mythical ones, have a maximum upgrade level of 75. These are the official cream of the crop, though there are some exclusive and secret pets to discover as well.

Pet Base multiplier Egg source Cactus Raider 500 Cactus Cardinal Hydra 75 Safari Divine Guard 1.5k Heaven Hydra Magma Empryreus 26k Magma Magma Empryreus 21.6k Magma Ninja Tri-Demon 3.9k Sakura Silent Assassin 6.9k Elemental Tree of Life 1.4k Heaven Venom Dominus 950 Jungle Water Beast 7.5k Elemental

All secret or exclusive Tap Simulator pets

Some secret and exclusive pets have a maximum level of 100, and some 150, so there's an extra table in the column to let you know which pet has which level cap. Exclusive pets are obtained from leaderboards or other events, like the Chronos one, while secret pets have an infinitesimally small chance to drop from standard eggs - you're definitely going to need as many boosts as you can get your hands on for these.

Pet Base multiplier Max level Egg source Chronos 100 150 Chronos egg Divine Celestia 125 100 Season one leaderboard Divine Dragon 26k 150 Rarely from elemental egg Dumb Dog 67 150 Rarely from basic egg Frost Queen 3k 150 Rarely from snowman egg Kairos 75 150 Chronos egg Magmasaur 60k 150 Rarely from magma egg Paradox 85 150 Chronos egg Raging Claw 40 150 Extremely rarely from elemental egg Sakura Dominator 25k 150 Rarely from sakura egg Silver Emperor 110 100 Season one leaderboard Trophy Guardian 90 100 Season one leaderboard Weeping Angel 6.5k 150 Rarely from heaven egg

You now officially know all there is to know about Tap Simulator's pets - go forth and tap.