Tap Simulator pets guide

Want to know all about Tap Simulator’s pets? Look no further than here, as we tell you about them, which eggs they come from, and their max levels.

Tap Simulator pets with a Roblox dude in the main starter area of the game, with trees and leaderboards behind them.
Quinn Collins Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 

If you want to get good, Tap Simulator pets are super useful companions as you go through the game, thanks to the multipliers they offer you. Once you roll a great pet, you don't have to worry about unlocking the next world, because your new friend will take care of it for you. But how? Well, this guide goes into the sources of each pet, what you can level them to, and their multipliers.

Not sure what pet to roll? We have a Tap Simulator tier list you can check out once you have all the intel. If you need help with luck, which for the secret pets is guaranteed, you can grab some Tap Simulator codes for luck potions and other currency.

All common Tap Simulator pets

Below are all the common rarity Tap Simulator pets, all of which have a maximum level of 50. As they're common, these pets are often rolled in their respective Tap Simulator eggs, so you're likely going to be pretty familiar with these ones.

Pet Base multiplier Egg source
Ash dog 10k Magma
Boar 25 Safari
Bunny Three Basic
Camel 190 Cactus
Cat Two Basic
Chicken Eight Acorn
Dog Two Basic
Dune Dog 125 Cactus
Fire Ninja 5k Elemental
Frog 320 Jungle
Goat 27 Safari
Hamster Six Acorn
Holy Squirrel 850 Heaven
Monkey 370 Jungle
Moose 50 Snowman
Mouse Seven Acorn
Mummy 140 Cactus
Ninja Pup 2.2k Sakura
Spider 420 Jungle

All rare Tap Simulator pets

Here are all the rare pets, which also have a maximum level of 50. Rarer pets are typically slightly harder to roll for, but are still easy to get after a couple of spins.

Pet Base multiplier Egg source
Bear Four Basic
Bone Bull 11.8k Magma
Doggy 12 Acorn
Elephant 30 Safari
Ember Inkling 12.7k Magma
Gorilla 470 Jungle
Halo Chicken 900 Heaven
Karate Lynx 2.3k Sakura
Lion 33 Safari
Mammoth 60 Snowman
Monkey Warrior 5.9k Elemental
Mummified Wyvern 240 Cactus
Panther Six Basic
Phoenix 1k Heaven
Sakura Nymph 2.6k Sakura
Sensei Panda 5.3k Elemental
Sheep Ten Acorn
Snowman 70 Snowman
Yeti 85 Snowman

All epic Tap Simulator pets

All the epic Tap Simulator pets also have a maximum level of 50. In order to reliably roll epic or higher rarities, you'll probably need to grab some luck potions.

Pet Base multiplier Egg source
Bear Bender 6.5k Elemental
Bone Cat 16k Magma
Bonsai Monster 2.9k Sakura
Jungle Hydra 730 Jungle
Lynx 40 Safari
Magmawrath 14k Magma
Ninja Demon 3.3k Sakura
Owl 17 Acorn
Panda 560 Jungle
Sphinx 300 Cactus
Tri-Phoenix 1.1k Heaven
Tri-Yeti 100 Snowman
YouTube Thumbnail

All mythical Tap Simulator pets

Mythical pets, and any of higher rarity, are slightly different, as their max level is always 75. As before, we recommend getting your hands on some luck potions to secure a mythical pet - otherwise, you're going to have a hard time.

Pet Base multiplier Egg source
Archangel 2.5k Heaven
Frost Golem 250 Snowman
King Emblazed 35k Magma
Sakura Queen 8k Sakura
Samureye 13k Elemental
Serpent God 760 Cactus
Treant 3k Jungle

All legendary Tap Simulator pets

Legendary pets, like mythical ones, have a maximum upgrade level of 75. These are the official cream of the crop, though there are some exclusive and secret pets to discover as well.

Pet Base multiplier Egg source
Cactus Raider 500 Cactus
Cardinal Hydra 75 Safari
Divine Guard 1.5k Heaven
Hydra Magma Empryreus 26k Magma
Magma Empryreus 21.6k Magma
Ninja Tri-Demon 3.9k Sakura
Silent Assassin 6.9k Elemental
Tree of Life 1.4k Heaven
Venom Dominus 950 Jungle
Water Beast 7.5k Elemental

All secret or exclusive Tap Simulator pets

Some secret and exclusive pets have a maximum level of 100, and some 150, so there's an extra table in the column to let you know which pet has which level cap. Exclusive pets are obtained from leaderboards or other events, like the Chronos one, while secret pets have an infinitesimally small chance to drop from standard eggs - you're definitely going to need as many boosts as you can get your hands on for these.

Pet Base multiplier Max level Egg source
Chronos 100 150 Chronos egg
Divine Celestia 125 100 Season one leaderboard
Divine Dragon 26k 150 Rarely from elemental egg
Dumb Dog 67 150 Rarely from basic egg
Frost Queen 3k 150 Rarely from snowman egg
Kairos 75 150 Chronos egg
Magmasaur 60k 150 Rarely from magma egg
Paradox 85 150 Chronos egg
Raging Claw 40 150 Extremely rarely from elemental egg
Sakura Dominator 25k 150 Rarely from sakura egg
Silver Emperor 110 100 Season one leaderboard
Trophy Guardian 90 100 Season one leaderboard
Weeping Angel 6.5k 150 Rarely from heaven egg

You now officially know all there is to know about Tap Simulator's pets - go forth and tap.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.