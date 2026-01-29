Tap Simulator pets guide

If you want to get good, Tap Simulator pets are super useful companions as you go through the game, thanks to the multipliers they offer you. Once you roll a great pet, you don't have to worry about unlocking the next world, because your new friend will take care of it for you. But how? Well, this guide goes into the sources of each pet, what you can level them to, and their multipliers.
Not sure what pet to roll? We have a Tap Simulator tier list you can check out once you have all the intel. If you need help with luck, which for the secret pets is guaranteed, you can grab some Tap Simulator codes for luck potions and other currency.
All common Tap Simulator pets
Below are all the common rarity Tap Simulator pets, all of which have a maximum level of 50. As they're common, these pets are often rolled in their respective Tap Simulator eggs, so you're likely going to be pretty familiar with these ones.
|Pet
|Base multiplier
|Egg source
|Ash dog
|10k
|Magma
|Boar
|25
|Safari
|Bunny
|Three
|Basic
|Camel
|190
|Cactus
|Cat
|Two
|Basic
|Chicken
|Eight
|Acorn
|Dog
|Two
|Basic
|Dune Dog
|125
|Cactus
|Fire Ninja
|5k
|Elemental
|Frog
|320
|Jungle
|Goat
|27
|Safari
|Hamster
|Six
|Acorn
|Holy Squirrel
|850
|Heaven
|Monkey
|370
|Jungle
|Moose
|50
|Snowman
|Mouse
|Seven
|Acorn
|Mummy
|140
|Cactus
|Ninja Pup
|2.2k
|Sakura
|Spider
|420
|Jungle
All rare Tap Simulator pets
Here are all the rare pets, which also have a maximum level of 50. Rarer pets are typically slightly harder to roll for, but are still easy to get after a couple of spins.
|Pet
|Base multiplier
|Egg source
|Bear
|Four
|Basic
|Bone Bull
|11.8k
|Magma
|Doggy
|12
|Acorn
|Elephant
|30
|Safari
|Ember Inkling
|12.7k
|Magma
|Gorilla
|470
|Jungle
|Halo Chicken
|900
|Heaven
|Karate Lynx
|2.3k
|Sakura
|Lion
|33
|Safari
|Mammoth
|60
|Snowman
|Monkey Warrior
|5.9k
|Elemental
|Mummified Wyvern
|240
|Cactus
|Panther
|Six
|Basic
|Phoenix
|1k
|Heaven
|Sakura Nymph
|2.6k
|Sakura
|Sensei Panda
|5.3k
|Elemental
|Sheep
|Ten
|Acorn
|Snowman
|70
|Snowman
|Yeti
|85
|Snowman
All epic Tap Simulator pets
All the epic Tap Simulator pets also have a maximum level of 50. In order to reliably roll epic or higher rarities, you'll probably need to grab some luck potions.
|Pet
|Base multiplier
|Egg source
|Bear Bender
|6.5k
|Elemental
|Bone Cat
|16k
|Magma
|Bonsai Monster
|2.9k
|Sakura
|Jungle Hydra
|730
|Jungle
|Lynx
|40
|Safari
|Magmawrath
|14k
|Magma
|Ninja Demon
|3.3k
|Sakura
|Owl
|17
|Acorn
|Panda
|560
|Jungle
|Sphinx
|300
|Cactus
|Tri-Phoenix
|1.1k
|Heaven
|Tri-Yeti
|100
|Snowman
All mythical Tap Simulator pets
Mythical pets, and any of higher rarity, are slightly different, as their max level is always 75. As before, we recommend getting your hands on some luck potions to secure a mythical pet - otherwise, you're going to have a hard time.
|Pet
|Base multiplier
|Egg source
|Archangel
|2.5k
|Heaven
|Frost Golem
|250
|Snowman
|King Emblazed
|35k
|Magma
|Sakura Queen
|8k
|Sakura
|Samureye
|13k
|Elemental
|Serpent God
|760
|Cactus
|Treant
|3k
|Jungle
All legendary Tap Simulator pets
Legendary pets, like mythical ones, have a maximum upgrade level of 75. These are the official cream of the crop, though there are some exclusive and secret pets to discover as well.
|Pet
|Base multiplier
|Egg source
|Cactus Raider
|500
|Cactus
|Cardinal Hydra
|75
|Safari
|Divine Guard
|1.5k
|Heaven
|Hydra Magma Empryreus
|26k
|Magma
|Magma Empryreus
|21.6k
|Magma
|Ninja Tri-Demon
|3.9k
|Sakura
|Silent Assassin
|6.9k
|Elemental
|Tree of Life
|1.4k
|Heaven
|Venom Dominus
|950
|Jungle
|Water Beast
|7.5k
|Elemental
All secret or exclusive Tap Simulator pets
Some secret and exclusive pets have a maximum level of 100, and some 150, so there's an extra table in the column to let you know which pet has which level cap. Exclusive pets are obtained from leaderboards or other events, like the Chronos one, while secret pets have an infinitesimally small chance to drop from standard eggs - you're definitely going to need as many boosts as you can get your hands on for these.
|Pet
|Base multiplier
|Max level
|Egg source
|Chronos
|100
|150
|Chronos egg
|Divine Celestia
|125
|100
|Season one leaderboard
|Divine Dragon
|26k
|150
|Rarely from elemental egg
|Dumb Dog
|67
|150
|Rarely from basic egg
|Frost Queen
|3k
|150
|Rarely from snowman egg
|Kairos
|75
|150
|Chronos egg
|Magmasaur
|60k
|150
|Rarely from magma egg
|Paradox
|85
|150
|Chronos egg
|Raging Claw
|40
|150
|Extremely rarely from elemental egg
|Sakura Dominator
|25k
|150
|Rarely from sakura egg
|Silver Emperor
|110
|100
|Season one leaderboard
|Trophy Guardian
|90
|100
|Season one leaderboard
|Weeping Angel
|6.5k
|150
|Rarely from heaven egg
You now officially know all there is to know about Tap Simulator's pets - go forth and tap.