Tap Simulator Reborn codes October 2026

Use our Tap Simulator Reborn codes to grab some useful potions and boost your chances of hatching rare pets. The aim of the game is simple - tap to earn money and improve your tapping. Plus, you get to collect adorable pets along the way that help you in your mission, so what's not to love?

We look for new Tap Simulator Reborn codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you're saving up for the next egg rarity.

Here are all the new Tap Simulator Reborn codes:

SPOOKY - one luck potion II, one coins potion II, one gems potion I, and 250 candy corn

- one luck potion II, one coins potion II, one gems potion I, and 250 candy corn BOO! - one luck potion I and 100 candy corn

All the best Roblox games have freebies to claim, so check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Tap Simulator Reborn codes?

Redeeming Tap Simulator Reborn codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

Open Tap Simulator Reborn in Roblox

Tap the Settings cog

Select the Codes button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get more coins in Tap Simulator Reborn?

As well as using coin potions, you can get more coins in Tap Simulator Reborn by opening up the chests around the map. These periodically respawn, so you'll have plenty of chances to grab some extra cash while you're building up your taps.

Is there a Tap Simulator Reborn Discord server?

Yes, there is a Tap Simulator Reborn Discord. You can click here to join the server and gain access to the latest announcements and leaks, take part in giveaways, and contact game support if you need it.

How do I get more Tap Simulator Reborn codes?

The best way to get more Tap Simulator Reborn codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do the hard work of finding and verifying codes on your behalf, so you can focus on tapping away, hatching pets, and jumping to the next island. If you fancy taking a look around for yourself, you can find some codes in the announcements channel of the game's Discord server.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Tap Simulator Reborn codes.