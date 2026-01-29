Tap Simulator tier list January 2026

If you want to know what the best pets are, you need to look no further than our Tap Simulator tier list. Not only do we rank all of your options, so you know what creatures are worth your time, we also tell you how to get new pets - because what's the point in knowing what the best ones are if you've no idea how to unlock them?

Our help doesn't stop there either, as our Tap Simulator codes guide can offer you all sorts of freebies, such as potions, enchant crystals, and tokens - who doesn't enjoy snagging a cheeky freebie?

Tap Simulator tier list

We mix our experience with the thoughts of the community to bring you the most solid rankings possible, but it's not an exact science. You might feel some attachment to pets in a lower rank, and that's okay - while we're here to advise, you shouldn't let us stop you from having the pet and egg that you want.

Rank Pets S 2026 Overlord, Corrupted Star, Cosmic Chaos, Void Angel, Void Leviathan A 2026 Star, Celestial Candycane, Chronos Dominus, King Krake, Luminary Star, North Star, Time Keeper, UFO Alien B 2026 Balloons, Admin Dog, Cyber Dragon, Deep Sea Hydra, Kraken, Neptune, Orca Dominator, Shadow Entity, Void Behemoth C Bone Bull, Frost Queen, Galaxy Whale, Magma Wrath, Neon Glitcher, Raging Claw, Secret Frost Golem, Weeping Angel D Fire Nuke

How do I unlock new pets?

There's no simple one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as you can find each pet in specific locations - some are in Atlantis, others in the Void Realm, more in the Space Station, and a few in Winter Wonderland. Then, of course, there are pets that you can only get during certain events - to get a full rundown on how to get each pet, you're best off checking our complete Tap Simulator pets guide.