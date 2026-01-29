Tap Simulator tier list January 2026

Our Roblox Tap Simulator tier list ranks all of the available pets, along with a quick rundown on how you get new ones.

Tap Simulator tier list: a person in front of a firery creature
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 

If you want to know what the best pets are, you need to look no further than our Tap Simulator tier list. Not only do we rank all of your options, so you know what creatures are worth your time, we also tell you how to get new pets - because what's the point in knowing what the best ones are if you've no idea how to unlock them?

Our help doesn't stop there either, as our Tap Simulator codes guide can offer you all sorts of freebies, such as potions, enchant crystals, and tokens - who doesn't enjoy snagging a cheeky freebie?

Tap Simulator tier list

We mix our experience with the thoughts of the community to bring you the most solid rankings possible, but it's not an exact science. You might feel some attachment to pets in a lower rank, and that's okay - while we're here to advise, you shouldn't let us stop you from having the pet and egg that you want.

Rank Pets
S 2026 Overlord, Corrupted Star, Cosmic Chaos, Void Angel, Void Leviathan
A 2026 Star, Celestial Candycane, Chronos Dominus, King Krake, Luminary Star, North Star, Time Keeper, UFO Alien
B 2026 Balloons, Admin Dog, Cyber Dragon, Deep Sea Hydra, Kraken, Neptune, Orca Dominator, Shadow Entity, Void Behemoth
C Bone Bull, Frost Queen, Galaxy Whale, Magma Wrath, Neon Glitcher, Raging Claw, Secret Frost Golem, Weeping Angel
D Fire Nuke

Tap Simulator tier list: a screenshot showing a Pet index

How do I unlock new pets?

There's no simple one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as you can find each pet in specific locations - some are in Atlantis, others in the Void Realm, more in the Space Station, and a few in Winter Wonderland. Then, of course, there are pets that you can only get during certain events - to get a full rundown on how to get each pet, you're best off checking our complete Tap Simulator pets guide.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dead by Daylight, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.