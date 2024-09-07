We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Kindle-like TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G goes all in on inky goodness

We get hands-on with the Kindle-style TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G at IFA 2024, and its Max Ink Mode and silky smooth screen are huge winners.

tcl 50 pro nxtpaper 5g: An image of the TCL Nxtpaper Pro 5g handset.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Mobile tech & hardware 

If you’re looking to escape into a good book, but don’t want to carry around another device like a Kindle with you, the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G might be the answer to your problems. TCL’s combination of the sleek mobile phone hardware and e-book goodness is on display at IFA 2024, and we’re already impressed with our initial hands-on session.

Our own Connor Christie, who is on the ground at IFA 2024 currently, expresses that “with just the flick of a button on the side of this new TCL handset, Max Ink Mode literally drains the color away, leaving you with a sleek looking e-book phone.” Although many of the best Android phones or best gaming phones lean into smooth gameplay or AI assistant wizardry, Connor says that “it’s refreshing to get my hands on something that, while niche, offers a great unique selling point that we’ve not seen from many other brands”, while offering a “lovely form factor” too.

Whether you’re reading the classics or exploring your newest obsession, the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G is adorned “with a stylish design that makes it look a little more expensive than it is.” Accompanying the handset is a nifty feature called Max Ink Mode, which effectively acts as a Do Not Disturb equivalent, putting a pause on social media notifications to ensure you’re fully engrossed in your book.

TCL nxtpaper pro 5g: An image of the Nxtpaper Pro 5g handset.

Not only is TCL hoping to edge its way into the best 5G phones market, but the handset also boasts an exceptional 6.8” FHD 1080 × 2460 display – with smooth 120Hz goodness. With 512 GB of storage, 16 GB of RAM, and 33w fast charging functionality, there’s plenty of room and power to extend your reading sessions well into the early hours.

Should you feel inspired to take some pictures too, the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G comes equipped with an impressive camera with a 8MP wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and the main star of the show, the 108 MP ultra pixel lens. When it launches, it’ll be available for $227.99/£227.99. However, a concrete release date is yet to be confirmed.

YouTube Thumbnail

For more coverage from IFA 2024, you can also check out our TECNO roundup, and the reveal of TECNO AI Vision. We also managed to get hands-on with the Ugreen Uno series charger, and it is very cute.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from tending to his Stardew Valley duties with his friends or listening to the Zenless Zone Zero soundtrack, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.