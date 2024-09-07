If you’re looking to escape into a good book, but don’t want to carry around another device like a Kindle with you, the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G might be the answer to your problems. TCL’s combination of the sleek mobile phone hardware and e-book goodness is on display at IFA 2024, and we’re already impressed with our initial hands-on session.

Our own Connor Christie, who is on the ground at IFA 2024 currently, expresses that “with just the flick of a button on the side of this new TCL handset, Max Ink Mode literally drains the color away, leaving you with a sleek looking e-book phone.” Although many of the best Android phones or best gaming phones lean into smooth gameplay or AI assistant wizardry, Connor says that “it’s refreshing to get my hands on something that, while niche, offers a great unique selling point that we’ve not seen from many other brands”, while offering a “lovely form factor” too.

Whether you’re reading the classics or exploring your newest obsession, the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G is adorned “with a stylish design that makes it look a little more expensive than it is.” Accompanying the handset is a nifty feature called Max Ink Mode, which effectively acts as a Do Not Disturb equivalent, putting a pause on social media notifications to ensure you’re fully engrossed in your book.

Not only is TCL hoping to edge its way into the best 5G phones market, but the handset also boasts an exceptional 6.8” FHD 1080 × 2460 display – with smooth 120Hz goodness. With 512 GB of storage, 16 GB of RAM, and 33w fast charging functionality, there’s plenty of room and power to extend your reading sessions well into the early hours.

Should you feel inspired to take some pictures too, the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G comes equipped with an impressive camera with a 8MP wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and the main star of the show, the 108 MP ultra pixel lens. When it launches, it’ll be available for $227.99/£227.99. However, a concrete release date is yet to be confirmed.

