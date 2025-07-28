The GPD Win 5 is real, and it could be the most powerful handheld of 2025 so far

After a leaked benchmark earlier this month, the full specs of the GPD Win 5 have now been revealed, thanks to YouTuber The Phawx. Looking similar to the Sony PlayStation Vita, but with a slide-out screen that reveals a keyboard, the new handheld features some impressive specs. But there's a surprising compromise to take advantage of the power that the Win 5 allegedly contains, which will require you to buy its battery separately, if you want to use it on the go.

According to YouTuber 'The Phawx', the full spec sheet reveals how the Win 5 will come with the following:

Ryzen AI Max 385 or Ryzen AI Max+ 395, clocked at 3GHz and 3.6GHz, respectively.

Memory options at LDDR5: 32GB / 64GB / 128GB

Storage options at 1TB / 2TB / 4TB within an M.2 SSD

7-inch 120Hz display at a 1920 x 1080 resolution

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

1 x USB 4 and 2 x USB 3 ports

Windows 11 (24H2)

These are powerful specs, featuring AMD chips that are yet to be on any other gaming handheld. It means that the Win 5 would easily be able to handle the best action games like Tomb Raider I-III Remastered. Although no price has been revealed, 'The Phawx' also mentions that the Win 5 will be available in October, so we don't have long to wait to see how it fares in real-world use against other handhelds like the Steam Deck OLED.

However, one big surprise is the absence of a battery, meaning you'll have to keep it tethered to a power socket with its 180-watt charger, unless you buy the battery separately. On one hand, it's not surprising, as the added weight to the handheld would make it heavy to hold after a period of time. But on the other hand, it technically doesn't make the Win 5 a handheld device if you don't buy the battery separately.

Nevertheless, the specs have us intrigued, and we don't have long to wait to see GPD announce the handheld officially, with rumors alluding to a full reveal on August 1 at the ChinaJoy 2025 annual trade expo event.

With the alleged announcement just days away, we won't have long to wait and see if the GPD Win 5 can beat the Steam Deck OLED and other handheld consoles. In the meantime, take a look at our Steam Deck 2 hub to see what Valve may be planning next. Or, if you're looking at something more portable for your pocket, check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets.