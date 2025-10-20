Miyoo's newest retro handheld takes more inspiration from a Nintendo classic

2025 has brought plenty of retro gaming handhelds that take inspiration from classics of the past. This includes the Sony PlayStation Vita and the Nintendo DS. But Miyoo has revealed a different inspiration for its newest clamshell handheld, the Mini Flip, which is heavily inspired by 2003's Game Boy Advance SP. This improved model, based on the company's Flip V2 device, features several key improvements that make it more reliable and with a brighter screen. The Mini Flip could tempt many who have been wanting a clamshell device with a better hinge.

Despite featuring the same CPU as its previous Flip handhelds, Miyoo has made a point of highlighting how the hinge has been redesigned for the Mini Flip, with this redesign allegedly making it smoother to close than before. It includes:

Cortex A7 1.2 GHz CPU

128MB of Memory

64GB of Storage

2.8-inch brighter IPS screen with a 750×560 resolution

Linux OS

WiFi and Bluetooth

2,500 mAh battery

Vibration Motor

Based on these specs, if you're looking to play some demanding games like Assassin's Creed: Shadows, the Miyoo Mini Flip won't be for you. But as a device to play some classic retro games on the go that are available to buy on certain storefronts like Steam, it could be the ideal purchase.

The Miyoo Mini Flip can be pre-ordered for an introductory price of $52.99, which will rise to $59.99 once it's made available worldwide.

It's not clear why Miyoo hasn't named this handheld the Mini Flip V3, considering it's a refined design on what came before with the Flip V2. But it could be down to Miyoo wanting a fresh start with its clamshell handheld, especially with the redesigned hinge.

The Mini Flip also fits into the low-end bracket of retro handhelds. With others like the Mangmi Air X and the Ayaneo Pocket Air Mini about to be made available for less than $150, these are a great entry point for those who have yet to look into buying one of the best retro handhelds.

However, considering what the Mini Flip offers, it could be a perfect purchase to see if this handheld fits into your daily commute once it's out.

In the meantime, check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets if you're looking for something with far more power. Or, if you're looking for something new to play, take a look at our guides to the best Switch games and the best mobile games.