We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

There’s only one FPS I want on the Nintendo Switch 2, and it isn’t COD

The Nintendo Switch 2 may be a turning point for handheld FPS games, and I need Embark Studios' The Finals to get there before COD does.

The Finals Nintendo Switch: An image of a Contestant in The Finals and a Nintendo Switch OLED display The Finals lobby screen.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Call of Duty: Mobile Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Mobile tech & hardware 

As talented developers tinker away with the Nintendo Switch 2 behind closed doors, I’m elated about what it means for Nintendo’s position in the FPS genre. The much-needed hardware bump likely opens the door for genre mammoths like Call of Duty to finally debut on the Nintendo Switch, but Activision’s long-running shooter series isn’t what I want to see debut first on the forthcoming handheld. Embark Studios’ The Finals is the ideal FPS that deserves a slice of on-the-go convenience.

I know, I know. How could an FPS game as inherently chaotic and demanding possibly run on the alleged Nintendo Switch 2 hardware specifications? Well, it isn’t impossible. If initial rumors are to be believed ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2‘s eventual launch, then it’ll reportedly brandish upgrades that it boost the handheld’s performance inline with something like Microsoft’s small-but-mighty Xbox Series S –  and that handles The Finals just fine. The Finals’ vibrant, dripped-up game-show shooter concept is a perfect fit within Nintendo’s vast library, and wouldn’t bring the baggage Call of Duty has been carrying for a decade.

There used to be a time when the notion of Call of Duty buddying up with Nintendo was a mouthwatering prospect. But Call of Duty has a last-gen problem, at least in my eyes. Innovation is sorely missing from the franchise, with 2020s Black Ops Cold War holding the title for the ‘last truly great’ game in the series.

YouTube Thumbnail

Modern Warfare 2 and its divisive sequel have great ideas here and there, but they don’t hold a candle to their 2009 and 2011 predecessors. The Black Ops 6 Direct promised the injection of life COD needs right now, but honestly, Call of Duty Mobile has been running laps on its console counterparts for years as one of the best free mobiles games available.

Transposing Call of Duty Mobile or Call of Duty Warzone Mobile wouldn’t be enough, even if diving into Verdansk pulls on my nostalgia strings. Call of Duty has largely acted as an afterthought on other platforms that aren’t Sony or Xbox, with lackluster games such as Black Ops Declassified failing to match their parent titles. Don’t even get me started on the World at War Nintendo DS port. The Finals is still relatively fresh onto the shooter scene, having surprised dropped during The Game Awards 2023 showcase. Since then, I’ve been infatuated with it, clocking nearly 200 hours in Embark Studios’ fully destructible renditions of Monaco, Seoul, and Las Vegas.

For those of you yet to try it out, The Finals takes place roughly 75 years into the future, where contestants fight with cutting-edge virtual reality tech in a game-show known only as ‘The Finals’. Contestants battle to extract boxes of cash known as ‘vaults’, banking them in stations known as ‘Cash Outs’. That’s the bread and butter of its core mode, but other playlists like Power Shift bring Embark Studios’ creative spin on Overwatch 2-style modes to the table. The developer’s knack for weaving in intricate lore in the background is best-in-class, and the game’s exceptional gameplay is enhanced by the greatest ongoing set of cosmetics in the FPS games space right now.

YouTube Thumbnail

Its game-show premise is the kind of whimsy you’d find in some of the best Nintendo Switch games like Splatoon 3, although with a gritter edge and enough explosions to make Michael Bay jealous. Diving into newer additions like World Tour mode on-the-go, whether on the train (hotspot or Wi-Fi providing), a friend’s house, or in a hotel room is the kind of gaming experience I want available to me outside of my house.

Sure, you could tinker with the Steam Deck or the best Steam Deck alternatives to get a Call of Duty or The Finals fix, but Nintendo’s streamlined handheld expertise is what I’m looking forward to seeing evolve with the Nintendo Switch 2. And I hope The Finals is there when it happens.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from tending to his Stardew Valley duties with his friends or listening to the Zenless Zone Zero soundtrack, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.