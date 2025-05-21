This cheap Android gaming tablet beats the iPad Mini in more than one department

While the iPad Mini might be an impressive bit of kit, there's no denying that it's pretty expensive, retailing for around $499. Well, there's a new Android alternative to Apple's tablet, the Teclast 50 Mini, and this compact, gaming-oriented device is almost half the price of the iPad Mini, retailing for around $220.

With its 8.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate display, 5,100mAh battery, and 8GB of RAM, the Teclast T50 Mini is a pretty impressive bit of kit for its price point and could well be a future budget pick for our guide to the best gaming tablets. For context, the iPad Mini only offers 60Hz refresh rates, which suggests the Teclast tablet offers smoother gameplay visuals. It also has a bigger battery than the iPad Mini alternative, beating out Apple's 5,078mAh battery by a pretty tight margin.

Admittedly, the T50 Mini's MediaTek Helio G99 chip isn't the most powerful processor out there, but it's still potent enough to run most of the best Android games at medium settings, which is as much as you'd expect from a tablet under $300. It comes with Android 15 pre-installed, the latest version of Google's software, which is a nice added bonus, as a lot of affordable tablets often ship with older versions of Android.

Outside of its software and gaming capabilities, the Teclast T50 Mini also boasts a 5MP front camera, so you can use it for video calls, and there's the option of expandable storage, just in case 128GB of storage isn't enough for all your top picks from our guide to the best mobile games. Simply put, it's a stellar all-rounder tablet, especially when you consider how much cheaper it is than the iPad Mini and some of the other Android rivals. For more details, check out the listing on the official Teclast site.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the Teclast T50 Mini isn't available through Amazon in the US, but we'd expect it to arrive on the shopping platform before too long. If you want some more great tech in your life, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best handheld consoles while you're here. Or, if you're looking for something a bit more powerful, see our list of the best Steam Deck alternatives.