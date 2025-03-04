After touring TECNO’s booth at MWC 2025 yesterday, we just attended the TECNO CAMON 40 Series launch, with the Chinese tech brand introducing its latest flagship line-up and renewed AI ambitions. On paper, the new collection of Android devices looks mightily impressive, especially if you’re a fan of photography features and top-tier performance.

The CAMON 40 Series consists of four variants, including the CAMON 40 Premier 5G, CAMON 40 Pro 5G, CAMON 40 Pro, and CAMON 40. It’s the Premier 5G that looks most like a future pick for our guide to the best Android phones, with four 50MP cameras, a super-slim 7.7mm design, and access to TECNO’s AI assistant Ella. It also sees the debut of the Dimensity 8350 Ultimate AI processor, which MediaTek promises is capable of what it calls Agentic AI, a step-up from generative AI, making tasks even easier to complete on your device.

While TECNO didn’t touch on gaming much during the CAMON 40 launch, outside of the promise of 120fps in PUBG Mobile, the Premier 5G model certainly seems suited to playing the best Android games, with a 144Hz AMOLED display that should offer both super smooth and vivid gameplay visuals. For the most part, the launch concentrated on the photography features, but that makes sense, as they are pretty impressive.

TECNO’s new FlashSnap technology perfectly captures the moment, and I can say that for a fact as I took part in a demo earlier in the week. This feature seems ideal for sports enthusiasts, grabbing that action shot of your team or favorite player, or even pet owners. I love taking pictures of my dog chasing after a ball, or his tail, but they often come out blurry. It’ll be interesting to give FlashSnap a try when I get my hands on the CAMON 40 Premier 5G at home to see what if it can capture him in all his fluffy glory.

Outside of snapping pictures, the CAMON 40 series also offers some great image editing tools, including AI Image Extender, which does exactly what it says on the tin, and AI Perfect Face, which is a very similar concept to Pixel’s Best Take. All this makes the TECNO flagships feel more competitive than ever, offering a lot of the same features as some of the best Samsung phones and the best Google Pixel phones to a wider audience and for a lower price.

As well as the CAMON 40 Series, the big launch event also introduced TECNO’s AI Glasses and MEGABOOK S14 laptop. The AI Glasses are an interesting prospect, especially the Pro version, with its 50MP sensor offering a higher quality image than the equivalent from Meta and other brands. It’s worth pointing out, though, that all the TECNO representatives from the launch made it clear that this is just the beginning, so we’re excited to see how the brand expands its ecosystem in the future.

We’re hoping to get our hands on the CAMON 40 Premier 5G soon, so be sure to keep an eye out for our full review at a later date. If you’re looking for more highlights from MWC 2025 while you’re here, check out our coverage on the new Nubia Flip 2 and Samsung’s incredible Flex Gaming handheld concept. Or, if you need some tech buying advice, see our guides to the best gaming tablets and the best handheld consoles.