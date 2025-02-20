TECNO is bringing a new Android flagship and fresh photography tech to MWC 2025

MWC 2025 is just a couple of weeks away, and the world’s biggest Android cell phone brands are starting to tease their plans for the big event. TECNO is introducing the new CAMON 40 Series, its rival to the likes of the OnePlus 13 and Samsung Galaxy S25, as well as its updated Universal Tone technology, which promises to more accurately represent skin tones across a much broader palette.

While TECNO might not be the biggest name in the US, the brand’s devices still feature on our list of the best foldable phones and the best flip phones, thanks to their combination of affordability and impressive hardware. While we don’t know much about the CAMON 40 yet, we’re expecting more of the same, especially given how impressed with last year’s CAMON 30 Premier 5G, which we we awarded a stellar 9/10 score.

As for the Universal Tone upgrade, TECNO is updating its multi-tone color card to include 372 skin tone patches. In simple terms, this means you should be able to take photos on the Camon 40 that accurately reflect the skin tones of all the people in the frame, no matter the differences in their complexion. While I’m often critical of the ways that cell phone brands are engaging with AI – I’m looking at you, Apple Intelligence – it’s nice to see TECNO the proprietary tech to power inclusivity.

Outside of the Camon 40 Series and the Universal Tone upgrade, TECNO has hinted that its tri-fold PHANTOM Ultimate 2 concept phone could be on show at the event, and we’re keen to see how it compares to the Mate XT, Huawei’s new triple foldable device. We’re also expecting a lot of AI-orientated announcements, as TECNO joins the waves of cell phone manufacturers racing to offer their users the best and most practical AI features.

We'll be at MWC 2025 ourselves, so be sure to keep an eye out at the start of March for more of our thoughts when we get to go hands-on with the new Camon 40 Series.