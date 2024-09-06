After a stellar showing at MWC this year, TECNO’s booth at IFA 2024 is just as keen to impress, with a host of new laptops, tablets, wearables, and earphones. Oh, and the robot dog. You can’t forget about the robot dog.

TECNO‘s latest watch is the Watch Pro 2, a sleek bit of kit that isn’t as flamboyant as some of the other wearables out there but looks nice and smart with its 1.43-inch AMOLED display. This clean approach goes further than just the design, though. The Watch Pro 2’s UI experience is smoother than some of the options on our list of the best smartwatches, offering something that feels incredibly premium for much less than other brands.

We also checked out TECNO’s most recent tablet offering, the Megapad 10. Similarly to the Watch Pro 2, both the design and the operating system of this bit of kit have a fantastic simplicity about them, leaving out any unnecessary complications. As with the TECNO phones I’ve reviewed, the Megapad 10 also has a lovely form factor, ideal for a bit of gaming or streaming YouTube or Netflix, helped further still by the thing’s hefty 7,000mAh battery. For what seems to be a budget tablet, it’s a very impressive offering.

Still, while the new tablet and watch might be a little more practical, the TECNO Dynamic 1 robot dog still has my heart. I love my dog at home, but this thing reacts to voice commands with some AI magic and is much less likely to leave a surprise on my carpet in the morning. If you’re reading this, Floyd, it’s time to start responding to my commands and stop pooping on things, or I’m replacing you with a robot.

Voice commands aren’t the only way of controlling the Dynamic 1, though, with the option to connect your smartphone or use a remote control. Still, the most impressive thing about this cyber pup is how it moves, freely exploring its little pen, doing jumps, and even offering its paw to passers-by. I’m not sure how TECNO would market this thing, but it’s a neat idea.

Unfortunately, we didn’t see any new TECNO smartphones at IFA 2024, but we were very impressed with the TECNO tri-fold concept phone the brand revealed just last week. The brand has a solid track record with foldables, and the Phantom V Flip was easily one of the best foldable phones of 2023. With Huawei releasing its own tri-fold next week and rumors surrounding an upcoming triple foldable Samsung, we’re hoping to see more of TECNO’s twist on the burgeoning form factor in the future.