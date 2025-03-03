TECNO brings a fresh Android flagship, AI Glasses, and more to MWC 2025

After a stellar twelve months, with the introduction of the Pocket Go AR gaming handheld and the PHANTOM V Flip2, TECNO is back at MWC 2025 to showcase its latest innovations and AI ecosystem. This year sees the introduction of a new flagship line-up, the CAMON 40 Series, plus some AI-powered glasses, a fresh laptop, and much more.

The CAMON 40 could well be a future contender for our list of the best Android phones, boasting four 50MP cameras and some interesting AI features, including One-Tap FlashSnap, which captures the moment with incredible clarity and precision. Not only that, but it’s IP 68/69 waterproof, and I watched a live demo of some underwater photography using the phone that yielded some pretty impressive results. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any details on what chip the phone is packing or the level of performance we can expect, but we’re hoping to find out at some point this week.

The CAMON 40 is the headliner of TECNO’s AI ecosystem, but I also saw the brand’s AI Glasses – yes, that’s what they’re called – which utilize the Ella, TECNO’s AI agent, as well as the fresh MEGABOOK S14 laptop. Like the CAMON 40, we’re still waiting on the full details and specs, with the official launch coming later this week, but I gave the AI Glasses a go, and I can already imagine how connectivity between them and your cell phone could make life that bit easier.

Outside of all the products coming to the market, TECNO also had a couple of concepts to show off, including the world’s thinnest smartphone, the SPARK Slim, and its triple-foldable, the PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2. I also couldn’t help but have another turn on the Pocket Go, one of the best handheld consoles of 2024, in my opinion, and I’m looking forward to seeing how TECNO integrates the AR gaming delight into its wider AI ecosystem.

Of course, we’ll be eager to get our hands on the CAMON 40 as soon as we can, so watch this space for a full review on TECNO’s latest premium Android. If you can’t wait that long for some fresh tech, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming tablets and the best gaming phones while you’re here.