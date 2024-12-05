The TECNO Pocket Go could be the Steam Deck’s worst nightmare

I had my first big tech journalist trip this year for MWC 2024, and coming away from the four-day mega event, there’s only one product I couldn’t stop thinking about. The TECNO Pocket Go, a new portable AR gaming system from the growing Chinese tech brand. Even though I’d seen a million smartphones in less than a week – that might be slightly overselling it – the gamer in me kept thinking back to the fifteen minutes I spent on the innovative AR gaming device. Ever since then, I’ve been desperate to get my hands on one.

Well, guess what turned up on my doorstep just a couple of weeks ago. Yes, the Pocket Go, complete with its AR glasses and chunky controller, and I’ve been putting it to the test since then. So, does this ambitious console belong on our list of the best Steam Deck alternatives? Or is it a step too far for an audience of gamers still hesitant to leave behind the days of old-school handhelds? Let’s get into it.

Actually, hold on a second. It’s worth pointing out early on that this review isn’t like our others. For instance, we haven’t given the Pocket Go a score or included a list of alternatives. That’s because it feels a little unfair to do either at the time of writing, as while it is technically a Windows 11 handheld like the Asus ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go, it’s a different proposition altogether with the AR glasses. So, our write-up is more about the experience of playing the thing, as well as what we liked and didn’t like, to give you a better idea of whether you might want to pick one up yourself.

With that out of the way, allow me to properly explain what the TECNO Pocket Go is. In the box, you’ve got the controller, which houses a Windows-based PC, and the AR glasses. While TECNO has designed the two to work in tandem, that isn’t your only option. You can connect the glasses to your phone, while the controller plugs into almost anything, including your PC monitor, TV, or alternative VR headset. So, if you want a break from AR but want to continue with an in-game save file, you can simply connect the controller to something else and carry on with your gaming business.

The gaming experience on the TECNO Pocket Go is unlike anything else I’ve ever played. Once you’ve toyed with the settings to adjust to your eyes, which is nice and easy thanks to the diopters on either side of the frame of the AR glasses, it feels like you’re looking at a big cinema screen. For those who don’t know, diopters adjust your field of vision, like you might experience at an optician. This cinematic point-of-view lends itself to certain types of games. I’d struggled with Stray when it first arrived last year, but on the Pocket Go, it feels incredibly engaging and atmospheric.

Honestly, I’d assumed that the AR aspect of the Pocket Go might be a little headache-inducing – that’s one of the reasons I still don’t own a VR console – but they’re not, provided you’re not sat there for four hours at a time. Don’t get me wrong; as I’ll get into later, that doesn’t mean the glasses are super comfortable to wear, but the inner displays don’t tire the eyes as much as I’d anticipated they might, and they’re wildly impressive. TECNO claims what you’re looking at is the equivalent of a 215-inch screen, and it feels like that, made better still by the fully HD 60Hz visuals and in-built six-axis gyroscope.

It’s also a pretty powerful bit of kit, packing an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Admittedly, I’m not a big PC guy, but I’ve done the research to know that’s a more-than-capable gaming setup, so it’s no surprise that the Pocket Go runs even demanding titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Cyberpunk 2077 without issue. Most games run at low graphics settings by default, but I managed to turn up to higher settings in Horizon without any noticeable frame rate or performance issues.

Before moving on, it’s worth saying here that while the performance is fantastic, this thing gets a bit hot in the hands. I’ve experienced my fair share of toasty palms from testing out consoles and cell phones, but the Pocket Go sometimes gets a little warmer than I’d like. I’m sure the brand has had to compromise somewhere to make a whole Windows PC fit inside a unit only a little bigger than your standard Xbox or PlayStation controller, but there might still be a little work to do when it comes to cooling.

However, outside of getting a little toasty, the Pocket Go’s controller feels great in the hands, and while it’s a little weighty at 577g, it’s not enough to tire your wrists while you’re playing. Not only does it feel good, but it’s super responsive too, and boasts Hall effect thumbsticks so you don’t have to worry about the dreaded stick drift – take that, Nintendo Switch.

In terms of the design, the Pocket Go is wonderfully compact, and the whole AR setup fits in two convenient little soft cases that come in the box. However, while the controller is pretty comfortable, and like with my Steam Deck OLED, I could play it for hours without having to move, I can’t quite say the same for the glasses. They can feel a little tight around the temples, and even though my head is a bit bigger than average, I’d like the option to adjust the fit as easily as you can adjust the visuals using the diopters on the top of the frame.

While the audio coming out of the AR glasses makes for an immersive experience, which is exactly what this device is going for, it’s a little tinny. Fortunately, it has Bluetooth and a 3.5mm headphone jack if you want to connect your earbuds, but due to the thickness of the headset’s temples, wearing a pair of old-school headphones is a no-go.

Despite a different form factor than the Lenovo Legion Go and Asus ROG Ally, the Pocket Go also suffers from the fact it relies on Windows 11. The reason I’ve still stuck with my Steam Deck after trying out various handhelds this year is the operating system and UI. It’s a particular sticking point with the Pocket Go, as it’s too easy to misclick and bring up the Windows Task Manager, forcing you to then change controls and use the analog stick to close the program. This isn’t ideal if you’re in the middle of a race in Forza Horizon 5.

Still, while Windows 11 isn’t the best, the Pocket Go’s no-frills TECNO Smart Box game launcher is a highlight. It takes a little while to get used to the navigation, with the L1 bumper acting as a mouse click rather than the A button, but there’s a nifty cheat sheet in the launcher that explains all the commands, and you’re good to go from that point onwards. It’s also nice and easy to load all your games onto the device, with the launcher compatible with Steam, Epic Games, and other platforms.

Finally, we have to touch on the Pocket Go’s battery. For a start, it’s as easy to switch out the handheld’s battery as the AAs from my old Game Boy Advance; you just slide a panel off the back, and you can switch batteries in and out. In my experience, the Pocket Go 50Whr battery pack lasted somewhere between two and three hours of playtime on default settings, or between one and two hours in performance mode. Honestly, that’s decent, matching the original Steam Deck and Asus Rog Ally, and you probably don’t want to spend more than three hours sitting staring into the AR glasses anyway.

The big question that remains is, how does the Pocket Go directly compare to other handheld gaming consoles? For me, it’s not really a fair question, as both offer distinctly different experiences. The best way I could describe it is that using the Pocket Go is like going to the cinema while playing my Steam Deck is more like watching TV. What I mean is that the Pocket Go offers a novel and engaging experience, but one that you might not want night after night, while the Steam Deck experience is more casual and demands a little less of your attention.

Ultimately, the TECNO Pocket Go is an intriguing and often impressive alternative in a world of Steam Deck copycats, even if it is slightly flawed. It’s an ambitious bit of kit, and while it could do with some slightly better cooling tech and a little software refinement to make Windows 11 feel less horrible, I can’t help but admire TECNO for taking a risk in an industry that’s so willing to jump on the latest bandwagon. If you want a unique gaming experience and don’t mind a couple of quirks, the Pocket Go is well worth checking out.

If you are thinking about picking up the TECNO Pocket Go, the brand’s Kickstarter campaign is still live. We’re still not 100% on TECNO’s future global release plans, but given that the campaign has smashed its original goal, it’s clear there’s an audience and an appetite for the AR gaming device. Of course, we’ll update this page with any availability details from TECNO as we get them.

There you have it, our thoughts on the TECNO Pocket Go. If you’re looking for more of our tech tips while you’re here, be sure to check out our guides to the best retro handhelds and the best portable gaming consoles. Or, if you’re thinking about upgrading your cell phone, check out our picks for the best Android phones and the best mid-range phones.