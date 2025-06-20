Forget the iPhone 16 Pro Max, I want Tecno's new Android gaming phone instead

Tecno is an Android brand that doesn't do things by halves. Rather than releasing just one new gaming phone to compete with the likes of Asus and RedMagic, it has just revealed five new options, making up the full Tecno Pova 7 series.

Having reviewed the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G, one of last year's best gaming phones, I'm looking forward to checking out what the next generation has to offer. While we don't have the full specs sheet details just yet for all five devices, what Tecno has shared suggests that the top-of-the-line Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G should be more than capable of running all the best Android games at high-performance settings. According to the brand's marketing materials, we're looking at 120fps gameplay in PUBG Mobile, which is as much as you can ask for from an Android phone.

Outside of the MediaTek chip, the Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G also boasts 70W charging, which should offer juicing speeds twice that of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rates, and Tecno's own Hyper Cooling System. The press release also refers to 'customized gaming features,' but we don't have any word on what those might be just yet. Given that the gaming phone competition offers some stellar software support, most notably RedMagic's Game Space feature, hopefully, Tecno has something just as impressive up its sleeve.

Unfortunately, we don't have any pricing information or a solid release date for the Tecno Pova 7 series just yet, but we'll be keeping a keen eye on the brand's social media for any updates. Annoyingly, Tecno devices often aren't available from carriers in the US or even in Europe, but there are usually lots of import options, so if the specs have won you over already, that's something to keep in mind.

