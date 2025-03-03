This ultra-thin Android concept phone from MWC 2025 needs to become a reality

We’re back at MWC 2025 to check out the latest and greatest innovations from the world of mobile tech, and this concept phone from TECNO has us seriously impressed. The TECNO SPARK Slim is, at the time of writing, the thinnest phone in the world, with a 5.75mm profile, but that doesn’t mean that the brand behind the Android device has sacrificed any specs to offer a slimline form factor.

With a 5,200 mAh battery – which is bigger than the batteries inside a lot of the picks for the best gaming phones – two 50MP cameras, and a 144Hz AMOLED display, the SPARK Slim is a pretty serious bit of kit. That means this concept phone has a much higher refresh rate, which equates to smoother gameplay visuals, than the still-new iPhone 16, and a significantly bigger battery, too. That’d be impressive enough in a regular device, but to think that TECNO has managed to pack all this into such a slim design makes it all the more extraordinary.

Unfortunately, we don’t know what chipset the SPARK Slim utilizes, as TECNO is keeping this information under wraps for now. That could be exciting news in itself, though, as it suggests that it could be packing something we’ve not seen yet. Considering that the SPARK series has consistently offered impressive gaming performance for a low price point, we’d expect more of the same, but we’ll have to wait for a future demonstration to be sure.

Outside of the impressive SPARK Slim, TECNO also brought along the PHANTOM Ultimate 2 to MWC 2025, showcasing the triple-foldable concept that we first saw in a teaser video last year. It looks just as staggering in real life, elegantly unfolding from its candy bar form into something that feels more like a tablet than it does a cell phone.

It’s worth reiterating that, for now, the SPARK Slim is a concept, so it doesn’t have a launch date. However, with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and the rumored iPhone 17 Air bringing slimline devices to the mainstream, we’re staying hopeful that we could at least see something similar from TECNO in the future. If you can’t wait that long, though, check out some great options for now with our guides to the best Android phones and the best mid-range phones.