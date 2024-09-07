With many of the latest iOS and Android devices billing Apple Intelligence and Galaxy AI as game changers for users looking for assistance with everyday tasks, the arrival of TECNO AI Vision could rival their usefulness. Entering the AI arena with its own set of tools, TECNO says at IFA 2024 it “integrates the most advanced AI features on the market.”

During a recent presentation at IFA 2024, TECNO revealed the brand-new AI tool, which the company claims will lead to “even greater creativity” and fit into daily tasks by “improving living quality and efficiency.” But what does that look like for you? Well, some TECNO AI Vision’s capabilities are already quite familiar.

You’ll be able to streamline tasks by turning “smart devices into customized personal assistants, helping users to call a taxi, navigate, order takeout, and more, all in a flowing and functional way.” It’s all stuff you’ve likely been doing with the help of the best Samsung phones, the best Google Pixel phones, and many of the best Android phones on the market. However, what sets it apart is the revamp of Ella AI Assistant, TECNO’s competitor to the likes of Siri or Google Assistant.

Ella AI Assistant is capable of engaging you in conversations, rather than providing you with a single answer to your query. “From simple tasks to complex problems, TECNO AI Assistant is now even better prepared to assist users around the clock,” TECNO expresses. Other features like real-time translation have our interest piqued though, as this could be handy during voice or video calls to keep track of anything worth noting down. You know, like co-worker gossip or a recipe for Kinder Bueno brownies that your friend saw on TikTok.

Linked to Gemini, the beating heart of Ella AI Assistant, TECNO AI Vision will also tap into other areas like image generation, photo editing, and video production too. According to the tech giant, the latter will enable users to “explore the world of video […] from writing a script to generating a video and to adding subtitles in post, TECNO AI vision empowers the entire movie making process.” Will it turn you into the next Martin Scorsese or Luca Guadagnino? Unlikely, but it’s a start.

For more of the latest news on TECNO’s presence at IFA 2024, you can also check out our handy TECNO roundup, and our TECNO Pocket Go hands-on preview.