In a collab that no one saw coming, Netflix and TED Talks have announced the TED Tumblewords release date, a new daily word game. This launch sees Netflix’s videogame portfolio dive further into the casual gaming market than it has before with its mobile ports of indie titles.

If you’re a fan of word games and thought-provoking talks, you need to check out Netflix’s TED Tumblewords, which is made in collaboration with TED Talks. The Netflix games-exclusive title encourages you to train your brain daily with unique word puzzles and compete against friends and strangers to climb the leaderboard. You need to rearrange letters in a three-by-three grid to make longer and more complex word chains than your opponent or the TED bot, and you can include certain letters to increase your score each day.

As well as keeping your brain sharp with word puzzles, progressing in TED Tumblewords unlocks fact cards about a range of topics like health, science in movies, and more, so you can learn some fun trivia along the way. Games like Wordle and Strands dominate the casual gaming market, and it’s clear that Netflix wants this game to slot in alongside them. However, these aforementioned games are free and you play them in your browser, whereas to play TED Tumblewords you need to have an active Netflix subscription. We’re interested to see how much of a hindrance this barrier is to the game’s success.

When is the TED Tumblewords release date?

TED Tumblewords launches on iPhone and Android on November 19, 2024. You can pre-register on the App Store and Google Play today if you have a Netflix account.

That’s everything you need to know about the TED Tumblewords release date. If you’re after more free-to-play mobile fun, check out our list of the best free mobile games next. We also have tons of guides on how to get free stuff in your favorite games; head over to our Age of Empires Mobile codes, AFK Journey codes, and Honkai Star Rail codes guides to see what you can get.