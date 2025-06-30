It might be too hot to function, but what I love about summer is all the gaming showcases. With heavy hitters like Gamescom Cologne yet to come, Bandai Namco is getting ahead of the hype. If you're eager to see what the developer is cooking up, then the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase is the place to be, digitally at least, on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. I'm sure it's going to be ace, but could we get some news on a Tekken 8 Nintendo Switch 2 port?

I certainly hope so. Bringing Tekken 8, let alone the franchise itself, over to the Nintendo Switch 2 would be a landmark moment. Typically, the Tekken games have found their place on Sony's shores, with Tekken 6 marking the first time Bandai Namco published a game on other non-Sony platforms. Since then, playing recent entries on Steam Deck or Xbox hardware is not a dream, but a reality.

Aside from bringing Kazuya Mishima into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Tekken 8 on Nintendo Switch 2 is an ace way to give the new handheld an excellent fighter. However, the recent teaser for Bandai Namco's Summer Showcase doesn't fill me with hope. So far, the following games are dead ringers to appear: Everybody's Golf Hot Shots, Patapon 1+2 Replay, Super Robot Wars Y, Shadow Labyrinth, and Little Nightmares III. The latter is a new Switch game that I know members of the Pocket Tactics team are very hyped about.

There's also a possibility that Ace Combat 8 will appear in some capacity. In a video to commemorate the series' 30th anniversary, brand director Kazutoki Kono expresses that "after three incredible decades of adapting to change, we've built an enduring bond of trust with all of you […] And now, we're ready. Everything is in place. It's time to take flight once again, toward even greater heights." Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown took off in 2019, leaving a six-year gap for Bandai Namco Studios to work on another entry.

Last year, the developer brought Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown to the original Nintendo Switch. In our interview with the studio, Bandai Namco told us about porting the game with "no changes" to the core experience. With Ace Combat 8 revving up the hype engine, it leaves me wondering whether Tekken has a future on Nintendo's hardware. If we're getting tentpoles like 007 First Light on the handheld, then anything is possible.

