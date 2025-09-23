The latest Humble Bundle will be particularly appealing to fans of Pokémon or creature collection games in general. The Critter Chaos bundle includes Temtem, Cassette Beats, and six other creature-centric games at over 90% off. Pokémon may be considered the king of the genre, but in my opinion, Temtem is worthy of a place in the royal court. It refines the genre, offering an exciting MMO experience that Game Freak's darling has never ventured to do. This bundle is worth it for Temtem alone, but the other games all have something unique to add.

In our Temtem review, Connor Christie says, "The monster design in Temtem is the strongest I've seen across a host of similar monster-taming titles, with cute critters and terrifying titans in equal measure." I personally love Saku, their cute little derpy face melts my heart. Each Temtem has a "type" like fire, wind, digital, melee, etc, and certain types will fare better against others. For instance, fire type does 2X more damage to nature and crystal types. Anyone who's ever played any games like Pokémon before will know the drill.

However, while it may take a lot of inspiration from Pokémon games, it's not a knock-off by any means. The biggest thing that sets it apart is that it's one of the best MMO games. Temtem is entirely online, and one of the best parts is seeing other players strolling about with their Temtem friends. You can interact with other players, trade, battle, or join forces to embark on side quests and battle together, offering a fresh co-operative mechanic.

Temtem also delivers a balanced attack system with layers of strategy. Each battle is always two-versus-two, creating a faster-paced and more engaging experience. Strategic pairing is key, and you can combine Temtem to apply buffs or trigger synergy effects. When synergy conditions are met, certain techniques gain enhanced properties, such as inflicting poison in addition to their base effect. You can have great fun experimenting with different Temtem to create your ideal duo for battle.

Temtem battles also feature a stamina meter. You can unleash stronger techniques, but they'll drain stamina more quickly. You might opt for a slow-burn approach, conserving energy until the perfect moment to deliver a decisive finishing blow. Thankfully, all Temtem fully restore their stamina after each battle, so there's no need to patch up your little pals between fights. This game is not about tapping the same move over and over again; you have to think about it.

One of the things I love about Temtem is that you're never locked into your move choices, either. While each Temtem has just four active move slots, you can freely swap in any previously learned techniques at any time. This flexibility encourages experimentation. Whether you're testing new synergy combos or tailoring your strategy to suit different team setups. It's a refreshing change from other games in the genre, which often restrict your ability to adapt or explore your own play style.

If Temtem is sounding like the next game you want to play, you've got until Tuesday, October 7, to take advantage of the Critter Chaos Bundle over at Humble. The way it works is that you can get two games for $8/£7.11, five for $10/£8.89, or all eight for $14/£12.45.

All games included in this Critter Chaos bundle are as follows:

Temtem - Steam Deck verified

Fruitbus - Steam Deck verified

Farewell North - Steam Deck verified

Meg's Monster - Steam Deck verified

Cassette Beasts - Steam Deck verified

Moonstone Island - Steam Deck verified

Copycat - Steam Deck verified

Coromon - Steam Deck verified

