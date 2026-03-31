Tensura Incremental codes March 2026

Use our Tensura Incremental codes to break out of the pack and forge your own path in this isekai adventure. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is a fantastic anime, so experience respawning in a fantasy life for yourself while defeating powerful foes.

We check for new Tensura Incremental codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and visit us often for the latest freebies. These codes expire fast, so act now!

Here are all the new Tensura Incremental codes:

DUNGEONS - five race rolls, one spirit roll 3, and three skill rolls (new!)

1KLIKES - five skill rolls, five race rolls, and two spirit roll 3s (new!)

These aren't the only Roblox game freebies you can get your hands on. Check out our list of the latest Roblox codes for even more free stuff across the platform.

How do I redeem Tensura Incremental codes?

Redeeming Tensura Incremental codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Join the Vaelora Roblox group

Open Tensura Incremental in Roblox

Tap Settings

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

Is there a Tensura Incremental Discord server?

Yes, there is a Tensura Incremental Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements and game news, take part in giveaways, and even get sneak peeks at upcoming content.

Is there a Tensura Incremental Trello?

Yes, there is a Tensura Incremental Trello board. It's full of detailed information about the game's races and various abilities, so you can take a deep dive before rerolling your character. You can visit the Trello board by clicking here.

How do I get more Tensura Incremental codes?

The best way to get more Tensura Incremental codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of searching for codes on your behalf, and we keep this guide in tip-top shape, so you'll always have access to the latest freebies in one click. If you fancy doing some code hunting for yourself, you can check the game's Discord server, Trello board, and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

20KVISITS!

SPIRITS

25KVISITS!

2KMEMBERS!

WHATTHEHECKROBLOX!

SORRYFORTHEGREATIMMORTALDRAGON

SORRYFORRESETS

7KMEMBERS

SORRYFORDELAY

80KVISITS

1KVISITS!

RELEASE2

SIKUSTHEGOAT

RELEASE

TENSURA

RAIDS!

3KVISITS!

SRRY4DELAY!

SORRYFORBUGS!

SORRYFORDATALOSS!

6KVISITS!

8KVISITS!

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Tensura Incremental codes.