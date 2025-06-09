You can try the new Terrifier horror game on the Nintendo Switch for free

Decent horror and slasher content often evades us on the Nintendo Switch, but SelectaPlay and Relevo are here to solve that with the new demo for Terrifier: The ARTcade Game. Art and his companions have transformed into beautifully bloody pixel sprites to wreak havoc on the world in the only way they know how.

As the name suggests, Terrifier: The ARTcade Game is a classic arcade-style beat-em-up with all the guts and gore of the iconic Terrifier film series. Think Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with Mortal Kombat-style finishers. While it's not exactly a horror game, it's a must-play for die-hard slasher fans, and with no definitive release date in sight, this demo is a great opportunity to get in on the action.

If you're anything like me, you consider watching horror movies to be a couples activity, and with split-screen couch co-op and PvP, this retro romp could end up being one of the best games for couples who enjoy the spooky side of things. Up to four players can jump into Art's twisted world and play together, with beautifully creepy sprite versions of Burke, Pale Girl, and Victoria.

For the ultra-dedicated, there's also a physical Nintendo Switch deluxe edition on the way that comes with enamel pins, a soundtrack CD, stickers, and tons more collectibles, as well as an exclusive hardcore game mode with an alternate ending. From the product photos, it looks like the physical game actually features a cartridge rather than a code in a box, which is a welcome surprise in this day and age.

You can download the Terrifier: The ARTcade Game demo for free from the Nintendo Switch eShop now - if you're brave enough. Thanks to Summer Game Fest 2025, we've got tons of incredible games to look forward to this year and beyond, so take a look at our round-up of the best new Switch games to see what else is in store.