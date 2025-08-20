Tetris Effect Connected is finally at its lowest ever price

Since Alexey Pajitnov's Tetris debuted in 1985, the world's been flooded with renditions and knockoffs of the iconic block-dropping puzzle game. (Columns on the Sega Genesis was my childhood favorite.) From Welltris to Hatris, we've seen it all, but nothing compares to Tetris Effect: Connected, now 50% off at Humble.

Naturally, Tetris needs no introduction, and if you do need it explained, you've been living under a block. But Tetris Effect: Connected takes the classic strategic block-organizing mechanics and fuses them with immersive sound, music, and visual effects. Every twist, drop, and shift triggers a reactive sound and a light show that dances in tandem with the soundtrack. Honestly, it's the best Tetris game out there, and I wholeheartedly believe everyone should play it.

In our Tetris Effect: Connect review, Nathan Ellingsworth says, "It's easy to get lost in the beauty of each moment, and feeling in control of not only the game of Tetris, but also the music and effects around each level is an immensely engaging and satisfying gameplay loop." He also says, "If I made a list of things that have made me cry […] one thing I wouldn't ever have thought to include was Tetris." Trust us when we say it's beautifully emotional, elevating the Tetris experience to higher planes.

The main mode is Journey, and boy oh boy does it take you on one. It's generally quite short, taking roughly an hour on standard difficulty to complete; however, selecting expert cranks up the challenge considerably. There are also other modes like Relax, Focus, and Adventurous. Relax mode provides endless play with no consequence, perfect for days when your head feels like jelly, whereas Focus and Adventurous provide challenges like clearing all the lines or trying to get the best possible combo.

Then there's connected mode. You and two other players team up to take on a CPU. Combos damage the boss, and as you clear lines, a meter fills. The CPU can retaliate with attacks, and should one of you be taken out, you can be revived by your teammates clearing lines. Once the bar is full, all players' separate columns combine, creating a massive board where anyone can drop anywhere. It's wonderfully fun, and I've seen nothing like this in previous Tetris games.

Tetris Effect: Connected builds on classic mechanics that have evolved over the years. You can hold a piece in reserve (I always stash the rod block), and spin tetrominoes to plug those awkward gaps. The real twist is the Zone feature, which adds a layer of risk and reward. Clearing lines fills your Zone gauge, and once it's full, you can slow down time. Blocks fall at normal speed, but completed lines don't vanish; they stack at the bottom. When the gauge depletes, all those lines clear at once, delivering a chunky combo. But move too fast and you'll shrink your play space. Drop a block in the wrong spot, and you could find yourself in a pickle.

You've got until Wednesday, September 3, to get your hands on Tetris Effect Connected for just $19.99/ £15.49 over at Humble.

