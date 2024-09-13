We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Tetris slots into Fortnite Creative’s Color Climb! experience

There are four Tetris Fortnite tournaments featuring eight participants with a $10k prize pool that is to be split between the winners.

Tetris Fortnite:
A Tetris Fortnite competition wasn’t on my bingo card for 2024, but in hindsight, it probably should have been. Tetris turned 40 this year, and to mark the occasion, PlaySTUDIOS, the team behind Tetris Mobile, and Cherry Pick Gaming are teaming up to integrate the iconic puzzle game with one of Fortnite Creative’s most popular islands, Color Climb.

Taking place over three weeks, there are four tournaments as part of the integration, each one with a $10k prize pool for the winners to share. To take part, you need to play the ultra mode in the Tetris mobile app (one of the best Tetris games you can play) and submit your high scores. Those who do the best then get to go against streamers and influencers through the partnership with Cherry Pick Gaming. The tournaments take place between September 17 and October 2 and feature eight contestants, of which only two get a chance from their performance in ultra mode.

Speaking on the integration with Fortnite Creative, PlaySTUDIOS founder and CEO Andrew Pascal says, “Tetris is one of the most iconic and beloved gaming titles of all time. And the fact that it’s as popular today as it was 40 years ago is a true testament to the elegance of its design and The Tetris Company’s ability to keep [its] brand fresh and relevant in the everchanging entertainment landscape. Our integration with Fortnite Creative not only offers an exciting new way to engage the next generation of Tetris players on a competitive global stage, but also it gives playSTUDIOS an opportunity to reward fans with exciting real-world prizes.”

If you’re a fan of Fortnite Creative, you likely know all about Color Climb!, an experience created by Dylan “Dilly” Johnson, the CEO of Good Gamers. Essentially, this game is all about parkour, tasking you with climbing up colorful blocks, racing to the top, and trying to avoid falling. While the essence remains the same, the colored blocks are instead tetrominoes to celebrate the iconic videogame.

However, the changes don’t stop there, as the famous Tetris theme song plays in the background while numerous Tetris easter eggs are dotted throughout the experience. It’s not just Color Climb! undergoing the transformation as numerous other worlds made by Dilly are getting a makeover to celebrate the mobile puzzle game, too.

“Partnering with a game as influential as Tetris was a no-brainer,” says Dilly. “While casual gamers and Fortnite players are traditionally made up of very different audiences who play on different platforms, we’re starting to see these two worlds intersect more often. Color Climb! and Tetris both thrive on simple, skill-expressive, and intuitive gameplay, and we hope fans of both will enjoy what we’ve created.”

