We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

TFT’s new game mode is all kinds of chaotic and we love it

Teamfight Tactic’s Tocker’s Trials game mode is great for those after a single-player experience, though it’s only out for a limited time.

TFT Tocker's Trials - Pengu holding his sword in the air in front of a blurred screent shot of the Tocker's Trials
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Teamfight Tactics 

If there’s one thing we can tell you about Teamfight Tactics, besides it being an enjoyable game, it’s that it gets frequent updates and fresh content on the regular, but the TFT Tocker’s Trials might just be our favorite addition to the game for some time. It seems to be all kinds of chaotic, and if there’s one thing LoL games excel at, it’s chaos.

Tocker’s Trials is only available in the League of Legends game for a limited time, appearing on August 27 as part of the TFT 14.7 patch and then leaving on September 24 when the 14.9 update rolls in. As one of the best auto chess games on mobile, many people know Teamfight Tactics for its fun and challenging PvP content, yet Tocker’s Trials is actually a PvE mode, offering something to those who prefer to play games solo.

Okay, so I said that the new game mode appears to be chaotic, right? Well, there’s a reason for that, and it comes in the form of 30 rounds, six bosses, and three lives. Yes, you read that right, you don’t have an HP bar in this game mode; you actually have three lives instead – you just need to lose three times to lose your progress, and considering there are 30 rounds and six bosses for you to contend with, I think it’s fair to say that the odds are stacked against you.

Luckily, you get access to the current sets champion and augment roster – check out our TFT tier list to see how they fare – and you still earn gold and can level up just like with normal matches, so you do have room to improve your champions to boost their efficiency in Tocker’s Trials. Plus, as you don’t have to take other people into account, you can think your strategies through before starting a round.

YouTube Thumbnail

There is one thing that stands out to me, and that’s the fact there are two modes within the new game mode: normal and chaos. Now, I know I’m right in thinking that Tocker’s Trials are full of mayhem, but the only way to find out what it entails is to complete the normal mode first. Look, Riot, I enjoy a good mobile strategy game, but it’s not my strong suit, so if I’m going to lose, let me go out in a blaze of glory by getting my butt whooped in chaos mode instead, please.

Remember, TFT’s Tocker’s Trials is only available for a month when it arrives in-game, so make sure you dive in and make the most of it. Or, if you want to play one of the best mobile MOBAs instead, check out our League of Legends: Wild Rift tier list.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, Dead by Daylight, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.