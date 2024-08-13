If there’s one thing we can tell you about Teamfight Tactics, besides it being an enjoyable game, it’s that it gets frequent updates and fresh content on the regular, but the TFT Tocker’s Trials might just be our favorite addition to the game for some time. It seems to be all kinds of chaotic, and if there’s one thing LoL games excel at, it’s chaos.

Tocker’s Trials is only available in the League of Legends game for a limited time, appearing on August 27 as part of the TFT 14.7 patch and then leaving on September 24 when the 14.9 update rolls in. As one of the best auto chess games on mobile, many people know Teamfight Tactics for its fun and challenging PvP content, yet Tocker’s Trials is actually a PvE mode, offering something to those who prefer to play games solo.

Okay, so I said that the new game mode appears to be chaotic, right? Well, there’s a reason for that, and it comes in the form of 30 rounds, six bosses, and three lives. Yes, you read that right, you don’t have an HP bar in this game mode; you actually have three lives instead – you just need to lose three times to lose your progress, and considering there are 30 rounds and six bosses for you to contend with, I think it’s fair to say that the odds are stacked against you.

Luckily, you get access to the current sets champion and augment roster – check out our TFT tier list to see how they fare – and you still earn gold and can level up just like with normal matches, so you do have room to improve your champions to boost their efficiency in Tocker’s Trials. Plus, as you don’t have to take other people into account, you can think your strategies through before starting a round.

There is one thing that stands out to me, and that’s the fact there are two modes within the new game mode: normal and chaos. Now, I know I’m right in thinking that Tocker’s Trials are full of mayhem, but the only way to find out what it entails is to complete the normal mode first. Look, Riot, I enjoy a good mobile strategy game, but it’s not my strong suit, so if I’m going to lose, let me go out in a blaze of glory by getting my butt whooped in chaos mode instead, please.

Remember, TFT’s Tocker’s Trials is only available for a month when it arrives in-game, so make sure you dive in and make the most of it. Or, if you want to play one of the best mobile MOBAs instead, check out our League of Legends: Wild Rift tier list.