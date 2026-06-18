How to get all of The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales' endings

As with so many of our favorite RPGs, discovering all three of The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales' endings can prove tricky if you've not got all the information. Fortunately, we've got the details you need to complete the game with the happy ending, the bad ending, and, most importantly, the true ending. That way, you can be sure that you've seen all that Team Asano has to offer in this quest across multiple eras.

It's worth noting now that this guide has some light spoilers for the very end of The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, so there's your warning. We'd also recommend setting up a couple of save files before jumping into this guide, just so you don't accidentally find yourself locked into a particular ending with no way of turning back time.

How do I get The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales' true ending?

To get The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales' true ending, you first need to find the Leytstaf Sword, which is hidden inside the Water Ruins in the Age of Reconstruction. You can only get this weapon in the late game, and you'll know it's available by checking with a fellow adventurer in Littlehope Village's tavern. If he mentions that the walls have crumbled and the inner chambers are now explorable, it's time to travel to the Water Ruins and search for the red chest containing the Leytstaf Sword.

Once you've got the Leytstaf Sword, there's still plenty of work to do. You can check out the next steps in the bullet points below:

Finish the story events in the Age of Reconstruction, Age of Magic, and Age of Budding. To activate these events, simply head to the main village or city center in each age with the Leytstaf Sword.

Collect at least 35 cats across all ages. We don't have the exact number of cats required, but 35 meets the requirement.

In the Age of Safekeeping, go to Heuria's room and collect Mao's pendant. Then, equip the accessory in your inventory and go to the Northern Tower.

Grab the Amber Pendant from the princess's room in the Age of Safekeeping. This is optional, but it makes the final battle much easier by halving damage from the Beast of Enmity.

Take on the Beast of Enmity battle, but don't attack. Just use your shield to guard.

If you follow all those steps, you should experience the game's true ending, which we won't spoil here. Again, it's worth saving your progress before beginning this process, just so you can experience the other endings as well.

How do I get The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales' happy ending?

If you want to make it to the credits with The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales' happy ending, you still need to put some work in, just not as much as you do with the true ending. You need to equip Elliot with the Leytstaf Sword for the battle with the Beast of Enmity and make sure to use a fully charged level four special attack to finish the foe. Just keep in mind, you don't need to see this ending to unlock the true ending.

How do I get The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales' bad ending?

Finishing the game with The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales' bad ending is pretty easy, which makes sense, given it's the most undesirable outcome. All you have to do is defeat the Beast of Enmity without using the Leytstaf Sword's level four special attack.

We won't spoil the story consequences, but the game makes it pretty clear that this isn't the way it was supposed to go, and at that point, we'd recommend replaying the endgame while aiming for the true ending. As with the happy ending, you don't need to see the bad ending to finish the game with the true ending, so it's just an option if you want to see all the potential ways the story can play out.

That's all the information you need to experience all three of The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales' endings. For more epic quests, be sure to check out our list of the best RPGs while you're here.