The Adventures of Elliot Leytstaf sword location

As a classic, Zelda-inspired RPG, there's a lot you can miss in the Adventures of Elliot. Fear not, here's how to get the The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Leytstaf sword, and what you can use it for - outside of slicing and dicing enemies in your path.

If you're thinking about getting the game, we have a shining The Adventures of Elliot review for you to read, to aid your decision.

How to find the Leytstaf sword in The Adventures of Elliot

The simple answer is that the Leytstaf sword awaits you in the Water Ruins in the Age of Reconstruction. The long answer is that you have to go through a few doors and chambers to locate it after you find the Diving Manual, and after progressing through the game.

If you've not got the Diving Manual yet, head to the Age of Magic and defeat Frauki Capo in the Water Ruins. The Manual will appear in a chest after the fight ends.

The Water Ruins fully open near the end of the game's main quest - while you can enter them before, there are areas that are blocked off. While making your way through the game, an adventurer in Littlehope Village will tell you about a crumbling wall. This is when you can get further in the ruins and find the sword.

Here's exactly how to get The Adventures of Elliot Leytstaf sword:

Head into the Water Ruins

Go through Sublevel One and east through the newly uncovered path

Make your way to Sublevel Two

Solve the switch puzzle by heading northeast first, then heading right

Get the Blue Water Ruins Key from a chest

Head back north and defeat enemies, now that the water is gone

Open the blue door

Then, you'll see a large chest in the room. Go ahead and grab your sword!

What is the Leytstaf sword in The Adventures of Elliot?

The Leytstaf is a three-star sword with an attack stat of 16, so it's not a bad choice for combat at all. It can also break light barriers that appear in dungeons you encounter. It does have a higher purpose than that, though. You need the Leytstaf sword to unlock the true ending of the game - you can see how to unlock all of them in our The Adventures of Elliot endings guide.

Now go forth, adventurer, and finish the game with your full arsenal - including the Leytstaf.