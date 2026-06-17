The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales review - I can't believe it's not Zelda

Verdict The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales offers everything an enjoyable action RPG should: tricky puzzle design, rewarding exploration, and nuanced combat. A lack of gameplay innovation and reliance on well-worn narrative tropes slightly hold it back from true greatness, but if you're a fan of the genre, it's still a quest well worth embarking on.

Once upon a time, you couldn't move for top-down games. From the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past to Tales of Mana, these games dominated the landscape for years, and then, much like collectathon platformers, fell out of fashion almost overnight. Enter The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, the latest game from Square Enix's Team Asano, the talented developers behind Octopath Traveler and Triangle Strategy. I've had my eye on this one for almost a year now, craving the nostalgia of some old-fashioned sword swinging and puzzle-solving. Well, now I've got it, and while this game might not reinvent the wheel, it certainly does a great job of getting it turning once again.

For context, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales is a fantasy action RPG with more than just a hint of time travel. It takes place in the realm of Philabieldia, which has become overrun with aggressive beast tribes. These armed animals have forced humans into a corner of a map, their last bastion, the kingdom of Huthia, which is protected by a spell. It's in Huthia that you meet the game's cast of characters, including the titular rogue, Elliot; Princess Heuria, who's responsible for the protective spell; and one of the game's antagonists, whom I won't spoil but should be apparent in pretty short order if you've got even a bit of media literacy about you.

Much in the style of some of the best Zelda games and Mana series games, the core gameplay loop in The Adventures of Elliot consists of adventuring, combat, and puzzle-solving. It's all pretty intuitive stuff, and within an hour or so of gameplay, you should already have four of the seven available weapons in your arsenal to play with before your first step through time. These weapons, ranging from swords to bows to boomerangs, allow for some creativity in your playstyle, as you can equip two simultaneously to make light work of any monsters you might come across.

You can split the bulk of adventuring in this game into two sections: overworld exploration and dungeon crawling. The overworld stuff is the most charming, with a bunch of detailed biomes that show off Team Asano's penchant for world design, while the combat and puzzle-solving gameplay take center stage in the dungeons. At first, the map might look pretty small, but it changes every time you step through a doorway in time, so you end up with a lot of interesting variations on a single design.

The combat is pretty challenging right from the off, especially if you opt to play on hard mode, but it takes a while for the puzzles to feel, well, puzzling. The first few are classic exercises in move-thing-from-one-place-to-another gameplay, but they eventually catch up with combat in terms of difficulty, which makes the mid-to-late game that bit more engaging than the early part. I'll be honest, it's not Zelda-levels of design excellence, but it's not bad.

Boss battles are a big part of this game, and they're varied enough to make each encounter feel pretty fresh, with just a couple of exceptions. My one issue here is that some of the boss designs feel a little bit generic, especially the doorway guardians, but others make up for it. There's one early game foe in particular, which is essentially a massive rat on wheels, that feels more Wario Land 4 than it does Zelda-inspired, which I'd recommend keeping an eye out for.

After clearing some of the early dungeons, this game introduces you to Faie, Elliot's fairy companion. She helps to expand the gameplay further still by way of magic powers, including a sprinting mechanic and a fire mechanic. You control Faei with the right-hand analog stick, as she can move independently of Elliot. It takes a bit of getting used to these controls, but when you do, combining Faie's magic and Elliot's prowess with a weapon to take down a boss feels fantastic. It also makes for fun, if slightly chaotic, multiplayer gameplay, with one player controlling Elliot and the other Faie.

As any good Zelda-like should, The Adventures of Elliot features shrines dotted around the map, which you can complete to earn more powers for Faie or boost your health. Most of the game's puzzles are housed in these shrines, and they do their job, though, without much in the way of fireworks. I'll admit that by the late game, I found completing some of these trials a little tedious, not helped by the fact that some of them you need to complete to progress in other areas or eras, but I did go at the game with a completionist attitude, and thanks to side quests, there's more to do here than in most top-down Zelda games.

Given that I've spent a lot of time already comparing this game with Zelda, I should point out a couple of mechanics that help it stand apart. First off, you've got your Magicite Box, in which you keep gems that can buff individual weapons or enable special attacks. For example, a gem might give your powered-up sword attack an extra slash or turn a single arrow into a triple multi-shot.

There are also accessories, which each have their own effect, ranging from allowing Elliot to hover by holding the B button after a jump to raising your shield stamina by 100%. These systems combined offer something Zelda doesn't: the ability to develop your own builds, a la the best roguelike games. You can experiment with a shield-focused build or a sword build that rewards you for keeping your shield away. It doesn't massively impact the gameplay experience, but it's a nice touch that offers that bit of freshness this game occasionally needs to feel more like a homage with some original ideas than a straight-up clone.

The HD2D visuals are a massive highlight, continuing the good work Team Asano has done with the Octopath Traveler series and the Dragon Quest remakes, some of the best RPGs of recent memory. All of the individual eras are articulate and detailed, with plenty of scope for adventure. I will say that, to me, this might be the first game to truly suffer from the Switch 2's lack of an OLED display, with some areas where it felt like the colors weren't as rich as they potentially could be, but I can't pin that on the developer.

What I love most about The Adventures of Elliot, though, is how streamlined it all feels. The plot is pretty minimal, setting the stakes without forcing you to sit through endless pages of lore, and the fast-travel system makes getting around as easy as it should be while auto-saving every time you traverse. What I'm essentially saying is that this game never feels like it's taking your time for granted. It's just as much fun in short bursts - a dungeon here, a quest there - than it is over a four-hour session, where you can really get into the meat of the timeline shenanigans.

One of the key differences between The Adventures of Elliot and what I assume is its primary influence, Zelda, is in the heroes themselves. Elliot is by no means a silent protagonist. He's quite the opposite, in fact, which works for multiple reasons, but primarily as a way of separating the narrative experience from the hero of Nintendo's long-running series. That isn't to say that Elliot's character is particularly idiosyncratic; he feels very much like a graduate of the Han Solo and Aragorn school of loveable rogues, but that's a well-worn character trope for a reason.

Speaking of tropes, I think it's worth mentioning that the time travel plot device does occasionally make it feel a little bit derivative of A Link to the Past in particular, with a few notable hints of Chrono Trigger. Now, that game doesn't own the concept of temporal disturbances, but - and it's a pretty big but - given that the visuals, storytelling tropes, and combat mechanics all lean pretty heavily on the Zelda influence, it can feel a bit on the nose at times. Fortunately, each era you encounter does feel different from the last, so it's not like comparing a Rolex to a cheap knockoff but rather a similarly luxurious watch from another big-name brand.

While I embraced the narrative simplicity of The Adventures of Elliot for the most part, it can feel a bit cookie-cutter in places. Within five minutes of meeting all the major characters, you get a pretty decent idea of how it's all going to play out, and it doesn't really deviate all that much from your assumptions.

It's just worth setting your expectations in this regard, as while it's a fulfilling fantasy tale, it's one you've probably heard a few times before, in some form or another. Some of it, especially the episodic side quests, is pretty endearing, but I wouldn't call much of it wholly original. There are multiple endings, though, which offer a solid bit of replay value.

My other gripe with The Adventures of Elliot is a bit of UI weirdness that relates to a specific cat-collecting mechanic. Essentially, about a third of the way into the game, you unlock a system that allows you to collect cats from across the timeline to earn rewards. It's a pretty tame mechanic, but the problem relates to this truly peculiar design choice for the submenu at the bottom of the screen, which looks more like it belongs in a '90s point-and-click game than in one of Team Asano's HD-2D games.

It's also worth touching on this game's soundtrack. I play a lot of games on mute - sue me - as a handheld-oriented gamer, but, for testing purposes, I always play new releases in docked mode just to do a bit of testing and to listen to the music. After just a few minutes of listening to the symphony that accompanies gameplay in The Adventures of Elliot, I didn't mute the game again. Like the story, it's rooted in a long history of RPG scores, but it still works incredibly well. The voice acting is pretty decent, too, adding a touch of personality to each character, which is much needed in this game, considering how many people you meet on your quest through time.

As for performance on the Nintendo Switch 2, the whole experience felt pretty flawless, with no notable instances of frame rate dipping or any pop-in. It feels perfectly suited to the handheld experience, and better still, it didn't seem to drain my battery in the way that some other Switch 2 games I've played have - cough, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, cough. It shouldn't come as a surprise that this game runs great on Switch 2, as Team Asano also had the secret sauce when it came to the original Switch, but it's still worth highlighting.

All in all, if you're a fan of the top-down Zelda games, the Mana series, or just love a good old-fashioned adventure, you should have a wonderful time with The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales. While it doesn't reinvent the top-down action RPG formula, it offers hours of engaging exploration, stunning visuals, and balanced combat, feeling like a love letter to a genre that has sadly fallen out of the zeitgeist in recent years. Simply put, if I could step back through time and adventure with Elliot all over again, I'd be all too willing to break out the boomerang and bust some beast tribes.