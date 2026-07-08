The Crew Motorfest is set to race onto Nintendo Switch 2, and yes, it's getting a physical release

If there's a worthwhile Forza opponent, it's definitely The Crew Motorfest. Leaving behind the United States for the sunny shores of Hawaii, Ubisoft's third racing game entry continues to be a high point for the series. After launching in 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, it looks like a Nintendo Switch 2 port is launching later this year.

According to reliable scooper 'billbil-kun', The Crew Motorfest launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on October 8, 2026. While Ubisoft is yet to announce this officially, he notes that the developer is likely to unveil it this week, potentially as soon as today. And if you're wondering whether you can find a neat space for it on your shelf, then you're in luck. The new Switch game is racing on the handheld with a physical release, which includes a Game-Key Card - not a redeemable code.

While there's likely a day-one patch inbound for the racer, the entire game will be on the cartridge out of the box. Given that the notion of a physical release is quite a controversial topic right now, it is nice to see. It follows in the steps of other major Nintendo Switch 2 releases, such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and the soon-to-be-released port of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

The Crew Motorfest features a smaller rendition of the Hawaiian islands of Maui and O'ahu. Based around the titular Motorfest Festival, players can engage in various events around the world, either in solo or competitive play with their crew. However, the real highlight is that you can control boats, planes, and bikes - all within a simple button press. You don't quite morph into them Transformers-style, but it makes for entertaining dashes around the open world. With over 30 playlists to choose from, there's plenty to check out.

If you're already a fan of the series and have vehicles in The Crew 2, you can import them over to your garage in Motorfest. I was very happy to have my DeLorean back, even if it's not very fast. The Crew Motorfest will retail for $49.99/£44.99, and pre-orders are likely to launch following Ubisoft's official reveal. Over 15 new vehicles have just been added to the game recently, and I wager they'll be even more when October rolls around.

Will you be picking this one up? Tell us your thoughts in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.