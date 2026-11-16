As a kid, you think it's hilarious; as an adult, you probably don't. We're of course talking about Ding Dong Ditch (also known as Knock Knock Run in the UK), but surely you know all about that game, which is why you're after The Ditch Hotel codes to help you survive this mischievous activity.

We do love how carefree this Roblox experience allows us to be, but we appreciate the survival twist - you don't know who's lurking behind those doors, and some of them aren't going to be so nice if they get their hands on you.

Here are all the new The Ditch Hotel codes:

6MVISITS - three pushes, 40k cash, and three revives

- three pushes, 40k cash, and three revives 200KMEMBERS - 30k cash, two pushes, and two revives

- 30k cash, two pushes, and two revives 4KLIKES - one push, two revives, and 20k cash

- one push, two revives, and 20k cash QUEST - two revives, 15k cash, and two pushes

- two revives, 15k cash, and two pushes 1MVISITS - two revives, 15k cash, and two pushes

- two revives, 15k cash, and two pushes 1MILLON - one puch, 10k cash, and one revive

- one puch, 10k cash, and one revive JUMPINGISBACK - one revive and 5k cash

- one revive and 5k cash 500LIKES - rewards

- rewards 900KVISITS - rewards

- rewards UPDATE - rewards

- rewards NEIGHBORHOOD - rewards

- rewards FIREALARM - rewards

Many more Roblox games offer freebies, so visit our Roblox codes page to take advantage of them.

How do I redeem The Ditch Hotel codes?

Follow these steps to redeem your codes:

Launch The Ditch Hotel on Roblox

Tap the codes button in the bottom left of the screen

Enter your code

Press redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are The Ditch Hotel codes?

You can get cash and revives with these codes, both of which can help you survive and knock on more doors. You'll typically find new codes during updates, milestones, and events, so it's best to bookmark this page and check it when you're running short on in-game money.

Is there a The Ditch Hotel Discord?

While not for The Ditch Hotel specifically, the developer has a Discord server you can join to learn about the latest news and updates. You can also trade tips on how not to get caught while playing Ding Dong Ditch in the hotel.

How do I get more The Ditch Hotel codes?

We often look for new codes, so we're your best bet for cash and revives. However, if you have a bunch of spare time and want to fill it by doomscrolling, you can check the game's Discord server and social media channels.

With that, you know all of the new The Ditch Hotel codes. Come back again soon for more.