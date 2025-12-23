The Division Resurgence is learning the right lessons from its PlayStation counterpart

The prospect of a portable entry in The Division series is genuinely exciting. Ubisoft's looter shooter series is perfect for quick sessions, whether that's clearing out enemy broadcast areas or roaming the streets for a fight. What makes The Division Resurgence ripe for success isn't just the promise of Massive's tactile gunfights, but the return to the franchise's greatest strength: New York City.

Don't get me wrong, The Division 2 is a pretty great shooter. Its robust combat systems and sheer volume of character build options are vast. While PvP gives you something to lock in for, I find that the game's typical flow is ideal for just vibing with your friends in a voice chat. Yet, as sprawling and detailed as Washington D.C is, I never find myself truly engrossed in it in the same way as New York City. With The Division Resurgence taking us back to the Big Apple, I'm already onboard for what's in store.

Looking back, the first game marks the debut of the Snowdrop engine, effectively staging it as a double act between tech demo and franchise starter. Even in 2025, that first game still looks stunning. Whether I'm getting a quick fix on my ROG Ally or diving back in on PS5 thanks to a recent 60fps patch, there's no denying that Massive's attention to detail is relentless. I dare say that from a purely aesthetic standpoint, there are layers of care that rival Rockstar Games' approach to world-building.

What it lacks in activities beyond shooting or collecting things, it makes up for in impeccable atmospherics. Garbage, bodies, Black Friday gifts, and echoes of a once bustling city litter the sidewalks. High-rise towers loom over you, cutting sharp shapes through the fog, with broken windows and calls for help staring you down. The snow is thick and all-consuming, threatening to bury you with the rest of the dead. Interiors are no different, too.

The level design in both The Division games always gets me giddy. While my friend dispatches enemies alongside me, we're also talking about just how inventive every locale is. Pushing through destroyed subway stations, abandoned shopping malls, or remnants of corporate HQs should be boring in theory, but it's never the case. It all sells the feeling of a gritty summer blockbuster, and you just happen to be the star. The rendition of New York City here is astounding, and Ubisoft knows it.

It's so aware that The Division 2 revisits NYC not once, but in two separate expansions. Rather than rehash familiar areas, though, Massive debuts new districts to deal damage in. Warlords of New York's success is so strong that it prompted the developer to continue supporting the game. Speaking to MP1st, creative director Yannick Banchereau said that "after update 12, at the end of 2020, the plan was to stop supporting the game […] It's really exciting to see where we are today, compared to what could have been."

While I'm yet to get hands-on with The Division Resurgence, I think that going back to New York City is already a fantastic start for it. Based on recent developer diaries and paying close attention to it since its announcement, I believe it represents a major shift for free mobile games, at least for looter shooters. Numerous titles are vying to bring a triple-A experience to iOS and Android devices. Call of Duty: Warzone got pretty close in my opinion, replicating its console counterparts' gameplay damn well.

Not even Call of Duty: Mobile has managed to do that. I'm also a big fan of Delta Force, with Team Jade's Battlefield-like still reigning as the best FPS game on mobile right now. But this is the thing facing any new mobile game: there's a stigma around them just for releasing on a device that fits in your pocket. I'll admit, I used to be a little jaded in that department a few years ago. Why would I give something the time of day if I can boot up my PlayStation instead?

But things are rapidly changing, and The Division Resurgence is positioning itself to be part of that wave. It looks the part, and aside from the obvious UI indicators, you'd be hard-pressed to spot the difference. Of course, there are going to be roadblocks to bear in mind. After all, this series is notorious for some pretty heinous microtransactions. But if it can deliver those same thrills I expect from the series, no matter where I am? I'll be there.