The Division Resurgence release date arrives in 28 days, as Ubisoft locks in launch rewards

The Division Resurgence release date: An image of a DEA agent in New York City in The Division Resurgence.
The Division Resurgence 
Yes, there is less than a month left until The Division Resurgence release date lands. After numerous closed-off playtests and progress updates, Ubisoft is finally ready to unleash the small-screen looter shooter. The announcement comes from The Division Resurgence segment of Ubisoft's 10-year anniversary stream, with the promise of exclusive rewards for series veterans.

What is The Division Resurgence release date?

The Division Resurgence releases on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. It follows a recent playtest in December, where players got to explore The Division Resurgence beta map - a rendition of New York City you'll know all too well. The action continues in the Big Apple on mobile, with an original storyline that picks up after the aftermath of the Dollar Flu. As a first-wave agent, Ubisoft intends to deliver a shared open-world experience, where you can run into other players and enemy NPCs at the drop of a hat.

If you want to team up with other players, you can invite them to join your squad and head out on missions together. Like its console counterparts, The Division Resurgence aims to give you the same cover-based skirmishes that rely on builds and tweaking your playstyle. I've always been a sucker for the ballistic shield, so I'm personally eager to give that a go on the move. There are heaps of customization options to wade through, with skill trees and aesthetic choices coming over from previous games in the series.

YouTube Thumbnail

Ahead of launch, you can nab yourself a few free rewards by pre-registering your interest in the game on the Google Play Store and App Store. Android users are the first batch of players eligible to get these rewards, as App Store pre-registration will arrive at a later date. Players can also boot up The Division 2 to get some exclusive cosmetics, while logging into Resurgence at launch will unlock freebies in the former.

The Division Resurgence release date: An image of the pre-registration rewards for Division Resurgence on Android and iOS.

Android players will get the 'Pure Gold' weapon skin pack for registering right now. If you like a bit of bling with your firepower, then you probably don't want to skip over this pack while it's available. Looking at the footage, The Division Resurgence looks like more than just a simple attempt to replicate Ubisoft's looter shooter.

With fully fledged cutscenes, a new story, and a suite of multiplayer features, this could easily become one of the strongest free mobile game offerings around. We'll see you out there at launch, agent.

