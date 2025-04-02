Elden Ring devs reveal a brand-new IP exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2

No maidens? No worries, because FromSoftware is giving us – almost – everything we need. While the majority of us have been clamoring for a Bloodborne Switch port for what feels like an eternity, and the rest of us have been holding out hope for Elden Ring, FromSoftware decided to pull the rug out from under our feet and offer a brand new multiplayer title in the form of The Duskbloods.

The Switch 2 exclusive was unveiled during the most recent Nintendo Direct, and happy moontears are flowing freely because not only do we get a FromSoftware title on the Switch 2, but we get a game completely dedicated to the console. There may be other games like Dark Souls on the Switch, but The Duskbloods is the first game made solely with Nintendo’s handheld in mind, and we couldn’t be more excited.

The trailer revealed the usual Lovecraftian, deliciously eldritch horror that we’ve come to know and love, with plenty of creepy creatures – including a shambling blob with a smile about as wide as ours right now – and a city setting reminiscent of a dystopian Victorian London and eerily familiar to our beloved Yharnam.

All we know about The Duskbloods so far is that it’s coming to the Switch 2, but not until 2026. So it won’t be a launch title, and it means we have a little while to wait. We’re also super excited to see that Elden Ring is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 – so you can rest assured our soulslike fix will be well and truly sated on the Switch 2.

