After a packed Nintendo Direct showcase, the least I expected was a new FromSoftware game. I was happy with a simple Elden Ring port onto Nintendo Switch 2, bringing the fantastic open-world soulslike to the upcoming handheld. However, The Duskbloods is a ‘new’ IP from the Dark Souls developer, and this blood-soaked exclusive is drenched in familiarity.

I fully went into the Nintendo Direct announcements expecting the new Mario Kart, a few third-party titles, and perhaps, stupidly, a Hollow Knight Silksong release date. However, the Nintendo Switch 2 has plenty in store for its release and beyond, including a new game from the brilliant team over at FromSoftware. Still no Hollow Knight sequel news just yet.

After the vibrant open world of the new Mario Kart game was showcased, The Duskbloods certainly stood out. Oozing Gothic horror game vibes, The Duskbloods trailer instantly made me think of Bloodborne. “It can’t be!” I exclaimed to myself, watching the trailer. “Bloodborne 2?” Dear friends, it’s not Bloodborne 2, but it may as well be.

For what it’s worth, The Duskbloods looks like everything FromSoftware has developed in recent years. An Elden Ring-style world mashed up with Bloodborne, creating an ARPG that seems familiar but looks distinct enough to be a new IP – there’s even jetpacks, if you’re missing that Armored Core 6 itch. Personally, it’s an instant purchase for the upcoming handheld console when the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders arrive, but there’s one major catch (there always is).

The Duskbloods is a multiplayer game. I was as shocked as you are, but considering the upcoming release of Elden Ring Nightreign, it seems FromSoftware is attempting to create more co-op friendly experiences. According to The Duskbloods website, the game is a “PvPvE-based multiplayer action game”, pitting you against enemies and other players alike.

I’m still excited to see more of The Duskbloods before its release date, which is just a broad 2026 right now, but I can’t help but feel a little disappointed. Sure, it’s got that Bloodborne aesthetic nailed down, but after myself and others spent years wishing for a true sequel, I feel like the Monkey’s Paw is slowly curling. Which, ironically, is pretty fitting, considering the game’s vibes.

That being said, I’m still very excited to see what FromSoftware’s legally distinct and new IP will bring to the crowded multiplayer market when it launches. Dark Souls and its long line of siblings require precision, patience, and challenge, things that a multiplayer game usually doesn’t offer. Still, I have faith in the developer, even if I did let out a sigh of disappointment.

In any case, I’m still sitting excited for the Nintendo Switch 2 release date to come along, and I’m looking forward to seeing more from The Duskbloods in the near future.