The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion has long been a favorite Steam game, delivering a fantastic RPG from Bethesda that has, unfortunately, been overshadowed by the newer Skyrim. However, it’s still an incredible role-playing experience that remains popular to this day, and if you find the dated visuals a negative, you can get a Steam key for The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered at a great discount already.

One of the best RPGs of all time, The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered is a fantastic new version of the fourth Elder Scrolls game. Improved visuals and updated gameplay aspects are just a few reasons to explore Cyrodiil once again (or for the first time), but one of my favorite things about it is the fact that it is Steam Deck Verified giving you the chance to play this classic game on the go, which would have been unfathomable when it first released back in 2006.

Despite being a remake of the fourth instalment in the series, The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered doesn’t require any knowledge of the other games if you want to enjoy it. The fourth entry sees you play as the Hero of Kvatch in this single-player game, drawn into a conflict involving the Daedric realm of Oblivion. Before you know it, you’ll be completely hooked on this gorgeous recreation of the original action game.

You could focus on the main narrative, but like most open-world games, it’s best when you immerse yourself in the role of your character. You can play as a scrappy rogue, a wise sorcerer, or a brilliant assassin while exploring the beautiful and meticulously updated world of Cyrodiil. Not only do you have an unforgettable cast of characters, like the ever-fantastic Baurus or the annoying Adoring Fan, but you also have even more to enjoy with the addition of two previously paid story expansions – Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine.

If you’re hoping to push your handheld console to its limits and enjoy a breathtaking RPG, you’ll be pleased to hear that this new Steam game is already available at a major discount. To celebrate its launch, you can get The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered for just $41.49 / £41.49 on Fanatical, a brilliant 17% off the full price already. Alternatively, you can opt for the deluxe edition for just $49.79 / £49.79 if you want some extra goodies like new side quests that reward you with Akatosh and Mehrunes Dagon Armors, Weapons, and Horse Armor Sets.

As a small note, it appears that there are some performance issues with the Steam Deck right now, notably some frame drops in open-world parts of the game. Upon launching, Oblivion Remastered sets the quality to Low and enables XeSS upscaling for performance improvements, which I suggest keeping. However, future updates may improve the Steam Deck version of the game, but it’s still a fantastic version nonetheless.

The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion has never looked better, and if you’re looking to enjoy Cyrodiil as much as possible, I’d recommend checking out our list of the best Steam Deck docks, which will allow you to play it on a bigger screen. Even if it’s a great experience on Valve’s console, the Oblivion remaster works well on other handhelds too, so make sure to read about them on our best Steam Deck alternative guide.