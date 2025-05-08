Here's your chance to get Oblivion Remastered for $1 on Steam Deck

What's better than getting a new RPG to play on your Steam Deck? Getting it at an incredibly low price, of course. Despite being a mid-2000s hit, The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered is a refreshing role-playing game for both newcomers and old fans alike, and you can grab a Steam key for this excellent RPG for as little as $1, thanks to Fanatical's latest bundle.

It's almost unfair to other games how often The Elder Scrolls series appears on the best RPGs list, but there's a good reason for it. Bethesda's world of Tamriel is a fantasy adventure that makes other games pale in comparison, with excellent world-building and role-playing mechanics. Oblivion Remastered Steam Deck performance isn't perfect, but we love being able to play it on the go.

This single-player game takes you into the role of the Hero of Kvatch, who is drawn into the conflict involving the Daedric realm of Oblivion. However, it's up to you how you embody that role, whether you play as a brave warrior ready for battle at a moment's notice, a daring rogue sticking to the shadows and sneaking their way through, or a powerful wizard, casting spells upon those who stand in your way.

The gorgeous open-world game has given a new, modern look to Oblivion's world of Cyrodiil. It looks as if it's been developed recently, as opposed to being almost 20 years old. Even on handheld consoles, where the visuals aren't nearly up to gaming PC-levels of fidelity, the improvements are clear.

Whether you decide to play on Valve's console or you're looking to experience the latest Elder Scrolls game on the best Steam Deck alternatives, you won't want to miss this opportunity. Right now, Fanatical is offering the chance to get a copy of Oblivion Remastered for just $1 / £1 in the Mystery Egg Bundle. However, you can also purchase up to 25 keys in one go, increasing your odds of getting the RPG, for just $16.99 / £16.99.

What if you don't get a copy of the game? Well, you're not losing out. Each key is still a game you can play, and there's also chances to win your own Steam Deck OLED (or give one to a friend or family member), the best VR headset, or Golden Eggs filled with triple-A games – either way, you'll get plenty of games to enjoy on your handheld.

So, take a chance and play one of the latest RPGs for a fraction of the cost, and you'll soon find yourself in one of our favorite action games in recent memory. Make sure to check out our list of the best Steam Deck docks so you can enjoy Oblivion Remastered on a larger screen.