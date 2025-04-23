Can I play The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion on Steam Deck? While Skyrim hogs the spotlight these days, The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion is arguably the better game. Cyrodill is a charming open world to get lost within, and like most Bethesda games, it’s got that glorious mix of jank and whimsy like no other series out there. If you’re wondering whether Oblivion Steam Deck fun can be had on the go, you’re in the right place.

Can I play The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion on Steam Deck?

Yes, you can play The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion on Steam Deck. Bethesda’s surprise launch of the hit RPG brings the game to a myriad of platforms, and that includes Valve’s reliable portable gaming console. Considering the vast improvements and usage of pure Unreal Engine 5 power, it’s impressive to see Oblivion up and running on the go. However, given the Steam Deck’s reduced power compared to some of its rivals, you need to temper your expectations as to how it runs.

In our testing, we find that the game often hovers around the 35 to 45 FPS mark, depending on whether we’re exploring interiors or roaming the outside world. Graphically, Oblivion runs best at low settings, but feel free to experiment to find what settings you prefer. Lowering your resolution to 900p can get you a few extra frames, too. Comparatively, Oblivion runs better on handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally Z1, achieving 45 to 60 FPS on the 15W power mode, with low settings at 1080p.

Is The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Steam Deck verified?

Yes, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is Steam Deck verified. Right out of the gate, Bethesda confirms that Oblivion benefits from Steam Deck verified status, meaning you can expect it to function decently as soon as you boot it up.

How do I install The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion on Steam Deck?

You can install The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion on your Steam Deck by heading to the Steam Marketplace, buying and adding the game to your library, and then accepting the download prompt. You need at least 120 GB of storage space free, though. If you need more Steam Deck storage, check out our WD Black SSN07M review.

Alternatively, Oblivion joins all the Xbox Game Pass games available right now, as long as you have an active Ultimate tier subscription. However, this option is best suited to Windows-based handhelds.

That's all you need to know about playing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion on your Steam Deck.