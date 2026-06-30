The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is heading to Switch 2, so you can finally put down Skyrim

I reckon you could build an entire house of Skyrim remasters, or it certainly feels that way. But the time to revisit the mass-ported RPG is on the back burner, as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is next in line to get some port love. After launching on consoles last year, Bethesda and Virtuos are releasing it on Nintendo Switch 2 on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. And yes, there's a game card.

Pre-orders for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered are live now on the Nintendo Switch eShop for digital copies, while physical versions are popping up at various high street retailers. An initial teaser for the Nintendo Switch 2 port is out now, but there isn't too much to glean from it. In fact, there's roughly 30 seconds of gameplay, which includes interactions with the Adoring Fan and exploring the land of Cyrodill. You'll notice it isn't at 60fps, either.

According to a press release from Bethesda, the new Switch game comes with "DLSS support on both handheld and docked mode at 900p 30fps on handheld and 1080p 30fps docked." There's no mention of a 60fps mode, and it's undetermined whether any performance boosts are coming in future patches. We saw this happen with Skyrim, but the caveat is that Oblivion Remastered is a ground-up remake on Unreal Engine 5 - a notoriously tricky engine to work with.

I'm hoping that performance is at least better than it is on Steam Deck, as Pocket Tactics' Connor Christie didn't exactly have a smooth experience with it last year. To take advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2 in other ways, Bethesda notes it includes motion controls, touch-screen functionality, and mouse controls.

It'll also bundle in The Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine expansions. Looking at the eShop listing, it also throws in some additional content: Fighter's Stronghold, Spell Tomes, Vile Lair, Mehrune's Razor, The Thieves Den, Wizard's Tower, The Orrery, and the Horse Armor Pack.

There's no mention of storage just yet, but it won't be a small download, that's for sure. If you happen to be in the market for an upgrade, then our list of the best Micro SD Express cards can point you in the right direction.