While The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim may have become a meme over the countless iterations of the RPG that have been released, it’s still an incredible game. Despite the role-playing game launching on a myriad of platforms, the adventures of the Dragonborn are still as enticing and engaging as ever, and the Switch version, which is the only verson where you can officially dress as Link from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and use the Master Sword, as just hit its lowest price yet.

Despite the fact that it launched first back in 2011, Skyrim’s brilliant gameplay and fantastic narrative make it a worthwhile Switch RPG. Even as an experience from an older generation of consoles, it’s one of the best Switch games out there, allowing you to play an amazing game on the go or in the comfort of your home.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but for those unaware of the fifth game in the beloved series, Skyrim takes place in the region of… Skyrim, which is a part of the massive Tamriel continent (the setting for the series). After being mistaken for a rebel, you’re put on the chopping block and ready for execution, but a Dragon – long believed to be gone from the lands – attacks the village, accidentally saving your life.

However, it turns out that you’re a Dragonborn in this single-player game, a mortal who has the soul of a dragon and is the only one powerful enough to slay the most dangerous dragon of them all – Alduin. While the stage is set for the journey in this action RPG, Skyrim is a game that embodies the fact that the journey is as important as the destination.

As you traverse Skyrim, you’ll find yourself wrapped into complex political situations between quests to fight various monsters, defend yourself from bandits, and train your skills for the impending fight. You can rush the main story and see the end in around 30 hours, but if you actually enjoy this open-world game, you’ll find yourself playing for upwards of 100 hours on just one character alone.

If you’ve been waiting for a good excuse to lose yourself in this excellent RPG, then you can grab The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’s Switch port for just $34.99 on Woot!, the lowest price the game has been. Pick up a copy, and you’ll be getting to know the Skyrim followers in no time.

Before you journey into the lands as the fated Dragonborn, I recommend checking out our Skyrim races guide so you have a good idea of how to create your character. Don’t forget to take a look at the Skyrim houses, too, so you’ll always have a comfortable home away from home.