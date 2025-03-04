Avengers: Endgame director duo debut new game for Netflix’s The Electric State

The Electric State: Kid Cosmo acts as a mini prequel mobile game for a brand new sci-fi movie from the Russo brothers, with both touching down on Netflix very soon. The mobile game will arrive on March 18, 2025, on both iOS and Android, a few days after the movie itself arrives on the streaming giant on March 14, 2025. It will only be available to those of us with a Netflix subscription, although it will be completely free to play otherwise.

The Electric State movie sends us hurtling back in time to an alternate 1990s, where we’ll follow teenage protagonist Michelle, portrayed by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, as she journeys across the American West with her robotic pal, Cosmo. She’s joined by a smuggler called Keats, played by Guardians of the Galaxy frontman Chris Pratt, and his snarky robot companion, Herman, as they help Michelle in her quest to find her younger brother. Make sure you download Netflix ahead of time if you’ve been taking a break from the streaming service, because just one subscription will let you watch the movie, and play the prequel game alongside it.

The Electric State: Kid Cosmo focuses on both Michelle and Chris years before the film and gives you a little more insight into the sibling bond they share. Speaking to Variety, AGBO – the media company behind both the Russo brothers and Netflix – have said that “this narrative-driven game takes place before the events of the movie and spans five years, blending gameplay with emotional storytelling to create an immersive experience”.

AGBO is already looking to expand its footprint in the gaming industry, with three original projects currently brewing, but they’re not against borrowing from the Russo’s adventures within the MCU. On the subject of games within the Marvel cinematic universe, including the potential to base them on upcoming Avengers films like Doomsday and Secret Wars, Joe Russo said, “We would definitely be open to it. Right now, what we’re doing is creating a new IP […] We want to tell new stories with new characters and new worlds that people haven’t seen before.”

Personally, we’re looking forward to brand new content, as much as we love the Avengers. In a world saturated with remakes and borrowed narratives, the Russo brothers seem quite keen on bringing something shiny and new to the table, and that’s where both The Electric State movie and The Electric State: Kid Cosmo mobile game come in. When asked about additional gaming projects that the Russos have in the pipeline, whether at Netflix or elsewhere, Anthony Russo said “[…] it is a very important part of our agenda here, moving forward, and a lot of our storytelling is going to be working hand in hand with our gaming efforts”.

So, The Electric State: Kid Cosmo is hopefully a taster of things to come, and if that’s the case, then the landscape for Netflix games looks to be an Avengers-level threat to the gaming industry as a whole. If you’re after some of the best mobile games while you wait, we’ve got lots of freebies for you in the form of Tribe Nine codes and Infinity Nikki codes. Or, if gacha games are what you’re looking for, grab the new Genshin Impact codes and Zenless Zone Zero codes, too.