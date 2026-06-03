The Everything Factory codes June 2026

Redeem these new Roblox The Everything Factory codes for free luck and gold boosts to increase your output.

The Everything Factory codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and a PT shirt standing in front of an active factory
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Use our The Everything Factory codes to give your assembly line a little boost and grow your profits exponentially. These codes offer luck and gold boosts, letting you grab the latest mutated equipment and rake in the cash without working any harder.

We look for new codes regularly, so the next time your growth is slowing down, check back in with us for the latest freebies.

Here are all the new The Everything Factory codes:

  • everythingfactory - $2.5k and 25 gems (new!)
  • 1000LIKES - five minutes of 10x gold boost
  • GOLDGOLDGOLD - three minutes of 10x gold boost
  • 500LIKES - 250 gems, ten minutes of 2x luck boost, and five minutes of 10x gold boost
  • 200LIKES - luck boost
  • 100LIKES - 15 minutes of 2x luck boost and five minutes of 10x gold boost
  • GOLD5 - five minutes of 10x gold boost

The Everything Factory isn't the only Roblox game with a code system, so check out our list of Roblox codes for even more boosts and free stuff.

The Everything Factory codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem The Everything Factory codes?

Redeeming The Everything Factory codes is simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open The Everything Factory in Roblox
  • Complete the short tutorial for some extra gems
  • Tap the Shop button
  • Scroll down to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are The Everything Factory codes?

Codes in The Everything Factory are a great way to increase your odds of mutations and better factory pieces, as they tend to award free luck and gold boosts for certain amounts of time. These codes drop alongside game updates and like milestones, so they're pretty frequent.

The Everything Factory codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a The Everything Factory Discord server?

Yes, there is a Discord server for The Everything Factory. You can join the server by clicking here to discuss the game with other players, flex your factory, and get the latest updates from the devs.

How do I get more The Everything Factory codes?

The easiest way to get more The Everything Factory codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you, so you can spend more time growing your factory and making tons of cash. If you have some free time on your hands, we recommend checking the in-game update logs for codes, but you can't copy and paste them, so our guide is still the most convenient place to find freebies.

Expired codes:

  • GEMS100
  • RELEASE

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest The Everything Factory codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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