The Finals Bunny Bash event hops back into the arena just in time for Easter

The Finals Bunny Bash event is making a triumphant return to ring in the spring this year, and this time around it’s bigger and more bombastic than ever before. An altered version of the Powershift mode is taking over the playlist for the next two weeks, with locked loadouts for some hand-crafted mayhem. There are two circuits to jump into, with the first available right now and the second hopping into action next week.

The Finals is one of the best FPS games, and it really embraces the beautiful chaos of a shooter; the events and limited-time modes are always a perfect example of just how anarchic it can get. Everyone who hops into a bunnified Powershift match will rock a pair of fluffy pink ears, and the rewards waiting for you are just as egg-ceptional. You can throw some Punk Bunny Ears, Punk Chicken outfit pieces, and the Tama Easter Fling goo grenade skin straight into your basket, along with cartons of other goodies on offer.

Bunny Bash is available to play on the SYS$Horizon, Monaco, Skyway Stadium, Kyoto, Bernal, and Las Vegas Stadium maps, and not only do you have the chance to net some exclusive cosmetics, but you can also get your paws on some festive Twitch drop skins, too. Tune into your favorite The Finals creator and scoop up some spring-inspired gun skins.

Bunny Bash isn’t the only big thing coming to The Finals, because in this latest update, you can finally go after the coveted Ruby tier in your ranked matches. If you’re good enough to get into the Top 500, that is, and with a pretty healthy meta, now’s the time to get your sweat on and go for gold. Or, ruby. Whatever your rank, you’ve got this.

However, the Sword’s secondary attack has received quite a substantial nerf, with its damage output sliced from 140 to 105. Honestly, as drastic as it sounds, it’s definitely a good move and will only mean the meta evens out even more. Plus, we took too many blades to the face, and it was starting to hurt our ego.

You can check out The Finals patch notes on the website and read through all of the changes, and we’ll see you in the arena. Check out our conversation with Embark Studios about The Finals mini-gun, as well as our talk about how the Las Vegas arena overhaul simply needed to happen. For something new, take a look at our picks for the best mobile multiplayer games, and how to play The Finals on Steam Deck, so you can run and gun on the go.