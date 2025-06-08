The role of the Medium player in any The Finals squad is pivotal. While some players may opt to play offensive with Guardian Turrets, or sneaky with the Dematerializer, the Healing Beam and Defibrilators make the Medium a boon for swift retaliation. The Finals Season 7 is taking away that safety net, though, and giving Light and Heavy players a piece of the action.

We're mere days away from the launch of The Finals Season 7, and Embark Studios is teasing what its FPS game is cooking up. The Finals Season 6 was a quality-of-life-focused update, leaving gadgets on the sidelines. To give Light and Heavy players a chance to take up the role of a healer in their squad, Season 7 introduces the H+ Infuser and Healing Emitter for these respective classes.

Embark shows off the new gadgets in a fresh YouTube Short, which also includes a Breach Drill for the Medium players. The H+ Infuser appears to act as a healing gun that splashes teammates to replenish their health bars. It's a similar visual effect to the blue health canisters found within the game's maps. Conversely, the Healing Emitter seems to evolve that idea, similarly tethering to your squad to the Lockbolt gadget.

It's an interesting development for The Finals' meta, as it removes the exclusivity of healing from the Medium class – a build that has two key tools for resurrecting and soothing player wounds. Embark Studios has taken steps to reduce the reliance on Defibrilators and the speed of the Healing Beam before. Notably, upon revival, players can't instantly use their gadgets or special abilities, imposing a delay before they're readily available.

While I understand this in theory, it still lingers as one of the worst changes Embark has made. Paired with the fact that revives don't refill your magazine, it leaves you almost defenseless, especially when an enemy squad simply waits for your revive animation to complete. The flip side of this, though, is that The Finals' gameplay is always encouraging you to adapt. It's easily one of the best Steam Deck games around.

Whether it's from the always-shifting maps that can be destroyed massively, or changing up offensive tactics. Embark is aware of this and made it clear that they're paying attention to player criticism in my chat with the studio at the time of Season 2's launch.

Season 7 looks to be drawing on Season 2's impeccable drip and vapourwave vibes, a theme that Embark told me is a throwback to the "origins of gaming." The new update sees the return of hacker group CNS, who are fighting for control against security conglomerate Vaiiya within the game's lore. As a result, the update's map is set to feature a landscape torn between the two forces. The Finals Season 7 launches on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

