In The Finals, I'm admittedly more of a Medium class player, favoring life-saving healing and my trusty AKM to get the job done. Yet, the lure of the Heavy build's brute force playstyle is always tempting. That's what The Finals' Heavy Hitters mode relies on for fun, and it already looks like an absolute smash, as it ditches guns for a Sledgehammer onslaught.

Say goodbye to your loadouts and meta builds, because The Finals' new game mode simply doesn't care for them. Debuting in Embark Studios' next patch on Thursday, May 22, 2025, Heavy Hitters takes the FPS game's destructive action to a suspended arena. Once you're in-game, the aim is to eliminate your opponents by knocking them off the structure by any means possible.

In a first for the game, the Heavy class can utilize the Jump Pad, a gadget typically reserved exclusively for Medium players. Combining it with the Anti-Gravity Cube and Goo Grenades, Embark is also outfitting the Heavy class with fresh combat animations, including a gnarly uppercut to send your rivals soaring through the air. There's also the appearance of the Charge N' Slam ability, just in case you need to level out the playing field.

Matches appear to unfold across a mode-specific map, rather than familiar locales such as Skyway Stadium or Monaco. Could there be unique rewards for participating in Heavy Hitters? It's certainly possible, given that The Finals' latest Team Deathmatch LTM is over, which contained over 15 cosmetics to grab. What this does show is that The Finals Season 6 is a meaningful step toward expanding the game's capabilities.

Not just technically, but in terms of variety. While Cash Out and World Tour are the bread and butter of The Finals' core experience, Embark Studios' knack for adding rejuvenated spins to tried and tested modes is consistently exciting. That same ethos runs through ARC Raiders, the developer's forthcoming extraction shooter currently putting Bungie's Marathon to shame. You can read my ARC Raiders preview to find out why.

There isn't long left until The Finals Season 7 debuts in June, but you can be sure Pocket Tactics has everything you need to know when it arrives. So, get your The Finals Steam Deck download sorted before then.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into Steam Deck titles or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.