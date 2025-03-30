Anything can happen in The Finals, a mantra that Embark Studios wears proudly on its sleeve. It’s true, though, as I experience matches unfolding with sheer chaos and ever-changing odds every time I boot it up. This extends to the game’s maps, varying from the synthwave-charged vistas of SYS$HORIZON to the lush architecture of Kyoto. I ask Embark Studios where we could go next.

The Finals Season 6 launched with an overhaul of Las Vegas, giving the iconic strip an aesthetic makeover that better represents the in-game sponsors and game-show aesthetic. While it may be disappointing to miss out on a completely new arena, a representative for Embark Studios reveals to me that the team “would love to do a medieval season at some point.” It isn’t the first time this theme has been mentioned for The Finals, either.

Embark Studios’ chief creative officer, Rob Runesson, said in a February Reddit AMA that “considering Sweden has a lot of history, we would love to make a medieval map set in Stockholm ‘Old Town’ at some point. That would be so cool, and anything is possible in The Finals.” Before the FPS game takes on knights and maidens, The Finals’ virtual reality setting could transport players beyond the very planet we live on.

Embark Studios excitedly says it is considering “a space station, the moon, or the inside of an arcade machine, or just one-to-one copy of the Embark [Studios] office” as potential ideas.

If you didn’t know, The Finals takes roughly 75 years into the future, with all of its building breaking action game goodness happening inside a virtual reality game show. Because of this, the limitations as to what is possible are far more flexible than rival shooters. Previous seasons have explored Mirror’s Edge style arenas (Fortune Stadium), while others have taken players back to 15th century Japan.

“That’s one of the strengths of The Finals; the world we’ve built allows us to go almost anywhere. Time will tell, and again, anything can happen in The Finals,” Embark relays to me.

Looking ahead, the next two seasons are in the bag, but content plans extend to as far as 2030, according to creative director Gustav Tilleby. Season 8 will usher in huge plans to bring eSports to The Finals, with a $100,000 Major tournament set for later this year. Amid claims that the game is struggling, I also asked Embark Studios about whether The Finals is dying to set the record straight.

