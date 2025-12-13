You may well have a handle on the basics of The Forge's crafting - the tutorial offers a pretty comprehensive guide - but sometimes, the fine-tuning of crafting attempts can get pretty complicated. It's important, therefore, that you're in control in the forge, otherwise you may end up with a lot of wasted ores and not very good equipment.

Find out what factors affect your crafting attempts, how you can test recipes without using any ore, and some expert strats with this guide.

Here's everything in our The Forge crafting guide:

The Forge crafting mechanics

The Forge has its own crafting mechanics that dictate the end result of your crafting, so if you have a handle on them, you're likely to produce high-quality The Forge armor or weapons. The following are mechanics that affect your crafting:

Ore count : You can use between three and 50 ores per item crafted. If you use more ores, you're likely to get a higher rarity variant of the piece. Rarities vary from normal to rare, epic, legendary, and chaos tiers. Additionally, ore counts can change the weapon or armor class you're looking at - fewer ores will typically produce light armor, for example.

Ore types: You can use up to four ore types per item crafted. Each ore has multipliers and traits that it brings to the item. Ores with a high multiplier often grant higher base stats for your item, while if you use a lot of one particular ore (10% of the total mix), you might activate its trait. The more ore of one kind that you use, the better the trait is likely to be.

The Forge advanced crafting tips

For those of you who want to go a little deeper, we've compiled a list of strategies and tips to make sure you're truly min-maxing your ore usage. You can find our top tips below:

Make sure to trait optimize. For your optimal trait, aim for 30% or more of a single type of ore. For example, with 20 ores total, you should have two ores for trait activation, and six for optimal trait activation.

Research ore counts for your target weapon or armor class. Higher ore counts, while helping with rare variants or traits, may reduce your chance of a specific item class, such as light armor.

Get the balance right between high-multiplier ores and trait-focused ores. While a multiplier is useful for higher base stats, traits can be just as effective, so make sure you're keeping a fine line there.

Save your rarer ores for high-probability crafting rather than experimenting. If you try to craft a weapon with a low percentage chance of succeeding, you may waste your rare ore.

The Forge crafting calculator

If you're tired of wasting your precious ore, there's actually a super handy calculator that you can use to test and experiment with various recipes and combinations. This way, you can optimize your crafting strategy without having to expend any ore - we know it can take a long time to farm it all, even if you have some The Forge codes.

What is The Forge square web crafting?

Square web crafting is essentially a name for the online tools you can use to calculate ore combinations and the likelihoods of getting certain gear from them, including trait activations. Don't worry if it doesn't appeal to you. I'm someone who sort of prefers not to math-ify my games, so if you're like me, only use square web crafting if you think it will maximize your enjoyment of the game - not planning out every inch of your game is also valid.

How do I craft in The Forge with square web crafting?

Using square web crafting in your crafting process is fairly simple. Just follow these steps:

Decide which The Forge weapon or armor you want to craft

Choose up to four ore types and pick a quantity, considering trait activation and ore count for your item's class

Use the crafting calculator to see if you would get what you want from your selection

Adjust the amounts based on the results of the calculator, and try again until you find a good combination

Craft the item in the game using the forge

You may still be unsuccessful depending on the percentage chance, but you'll have at least upped your chances. Best of luck!