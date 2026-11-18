Nintendo has plenty to celebrate at The Game Awards 2026, with the publisher picking up 12 nominations across this year's categories. That's more than any other publisher, putting it ahead of Capcom, which takes home 11 nods, as the industry prepares for another big awards ceremony in December.

The shortlist features plenty of familiar Nintendo magic. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is up for Game of the Year, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, and Best Action/Adventure. Pokémon Pokopia has earned nominations for Best Family Game and Best Sim/Strategy, while Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave is competing for Best RPG. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book and Nintendo Switch Sports Resort also feature in the nominations.

The Game of the Year category is full of big swingers, with Nintendo's Ocarina of Time going up against Rockstar's GTA 6, IO Interactive's 007 First Light, Remedy's Control Resonant, Phantom Blade Zero, and Resident Evil Requiem. Grand Theft Auto 6 leads the individual game tally with eight nominations, while Control Resonant and Resident Evil Requiem each pick up six. This is a good excuse to revisit our 007 First Light review and Resident Evil Requiem review before the winners are announced.

Elsewhere, Patrick Gibson earns a Best Performance nomination for his portrayal of James Bond in 007 First Light, while Angela Sant'Albano is recognized for her performance in Resident Evil Requiem. Gibson's portrayal of Bond elated me earlier this year, and I continue to sing his praises. I'd have loved to see him take the big-screen role, but I can't complain about Robert Pattinson donning the tuxedo in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming entry.

There are some notable absences, however. Dispatch, which attracted plenty of attention and discussion, doesn't have a nomination in any category. On this subject matter, Pocket Tactics' Quinn Collins says that "recency bias and general nonsensical decision-making have plagued the industry once again, I fear. There are two main upsets for me here - one is the snubbing of Dispatch, which was both eligible and appropriate for awards this year, and the second is the lack of Markiplier's Iron Lung in the adaptation category, which, let's face it, was leagues better than Super Mario Galaxy or Mortal Kombat II."

Nintendo's presence also extends into the Best Mobile Game category through Pokémon Champions, giving the publisher another opportunity to pick up more wins. Do you think Nintendo deserves to be the most nominated publisher this year, and which of the Game of the Year contenders would get your vote? We'll find out who emerges victorious on December 10, 2026.